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Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️
28m

This isn't the reason for the fail, BUT this is Wonkette, so it would be irresponsible not to speculate.

https://bsky.app/profile/thesgtjoker.bsky.social/post/3n2c3ts2xj223

In a surprise to no one, Sean Duffy gave a No Bid contract to his son-in-law to install the AI program into the FAA’s system.

𝘚𝘰 𝘭𝘦𝘵 𝘮𝘦 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵. 𝘈𝘯 𝘈.𝘐. 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘱 𝘨𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘚𝘦𝘢𝘯 𝘋𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘺'𝘴 𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘯 𝘭𝘢𝘸'𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘪𝘨𝘯 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘚𝘦𝘢𝘯 𝘋𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘍𝘈𝘈 𝘨𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘴𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢 12 𝘺𝘦𝘢𝘳, $875𝘔 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘈.𝘭. 𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘭 𝘴𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘮. 𝘛𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘴𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘴𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘮 𝘸𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘸𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘕𝘰𝘷. 10. 𝘛𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘥𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘍𝘈𝘈 𝘩𝘢𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘧𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘮 𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘥.

𝘖𝘬. 𝘓𝘰𝘤𝘬 𝘦𝘮 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘶𝘱.

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Ambiance Chaser's avatar
Ambiance Chaser
1h

Trump has the kind of brain that thinks if you fire all the weathermen, it won't rain anymore . . .

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