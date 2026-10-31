Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
29m

When I mentioned Global Warming in class in 1986, the Science Teacher - also the school nurse - laughed at me.

In the late 80s my family and I planted 750 trees. They were in rows, meant to grow into windbreaks as well. I mostly did the watering.

Today, those trees are visible on Google Earth.

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No Quid Bro Code's avatar
No Quid Bro Code
23m

So Stevens might un-endorse El-Sayed and endorse Rodgers. Trans activists are saying not to vote for the Democrat in the closest Senate race in the country. Folks, I present you the Democrats. Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory since 2000.

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