I’m here you fuckass bitch. Photo by Constant Loubier on Unsplash

It’s not even November yet, but this El Niño season is already fucking us up but good out here on the West Coast!

You might be hearing about flooding going on in big coastal California cities right now, what with all sorts of cuh-razy high tides destroying beautiful beachfront properties and flooding out entire highways and basically all of Balboa Island, which is a fancy part of Newport Beach, getting taken back by the sea.

Or do a Paypal!

The Los Angeles Times has a rundown of the jaw-dropping tidal changes we’ve been seeing. Personally, I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to say I think we’re going to come out of this in a few months with an entirely new coastline.

San Pedro’s tide gauge in Los Angeles Harbor saw its record broken Tuesday, reaching 8.19 feet. It was the highest level since records were first kept in November 1923. In Santa Barbara, high tide reached a record 8.04 feet Tuesday before receding slightly Wednesday, said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist for the NWS at Oxnard. In La Jolla, the tide reached 7.98 feet Tuesday, breaking the record of 7.83 feet in November 2015. At the San Diego tide gauge, Tuesday’s high tide was a record 8.52 feet, breaking the previous record of 8.26 feet from this past July.

And more high tides are still coming. It’s making for some really wacky photo ops and videos, mostly described as fun with king tides!

A collection of headlines from Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, describing this week’s flooding as caused by “king tides.”

But while this is a full moon, it’s not a king tide, and the fact that it’s being described as one is a problem.

King tides are colloquial terms for astronomically influenced events — the most dramatic tides of the year. That’s when we get some good-ass waves crashing against barriers and all the photographers line up to get their perfect shots. Because king tides are astronomical, they can be predicted with some accuracy.

“King tides occur when the orbits and alignment of the Earth, moon, and sun combine to produce the greatest tidal effects of the year,” says a one-sheeter from the Environmental Protection Agency, and it’s from 2011, so it can be somewhat trusted to not have “and that’s why we will exterminate everyone with brown eyes” or similar embedded anywhere in the text!

And while it’s not a scientifically accepted term and thus I probably shouldn’t be complaining about it at all, it does refer to a specific event, not just a really high tide, or even a really, really, really high tide.

This is not a king tide. It is just a really really big full-moon tide, influenced by the Kelvin wave phenomenon and exacerbated by the meanest, angriest El Niño any of us have ever lived through.

Remember the Kelvin wave? I wrote about it!

It’s doing exactly what I thought it would do, too!

This is what sea level rise looks like, friends. This is climate change. Did you know that our sea levels are NINE INCHES HIGHER than they were in 1880? We’re literally soaking in it!

Our first 2026 king tide is actually a month from now, per the California King Tides Project. Which means that the flooding coming up might be as bad as what we are seeing now, plus whatever the additional gravitational dance brings.

Which brings me to my actual point here, besides the fact that we are now in a world that has been irrevocably changed by global warming, and yet Americans are still being lied to about it, still being told to doubt the evidence of our eyes and our ears, which are seeing and hearing our fucking cliffs and hillsides crumbling, and tornadoes in February, and fires burning in (rising) ocean waters, and so forth.

But that’s why you have me!

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