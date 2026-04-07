Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Your hed gif info includes a happy reunion story today: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/happiness-is-a-full-tummy-and-some

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/2ef87291-4a94-4be5-9da3-5190a734048f?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Speaking of hallucinations, Asswipe was also claiming last night that Biden, in his office-leaving letter, said Sir, please bomb Iran. Uh huh…

https://bsky.app/profile/nothoodlum.bsky.social/post/3miu7l6sekk2r

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