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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
2hEdited

This is great policy and I honestly had not realized this was a thing that could happen. I remember this of course from watching Jake Williams (Bright Sun Films) on YouTube and learning some of the mechanics of private equity in sandbagging brands we all know and love.

It's nice to see some legislative efforts like this, and hopefully if Congress can change hands to an impeachment+removal-sized majority (over Fetterman and others like him) then it is more likely we can maybe have nice things like this.

Remember: You can't get beneficial, pro-people policy out of the unreconstructed Republican Party. All they offer you is sadopopulism, tormenting minorities that Americans hate while they loot the treasury.

Is your registration all set? Have your polling place secured? Have your voting plan together?

Mount up!

And Don't Give Up The Ship!

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Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
2hEdited

I had good friend who was a doctor who fell victim to his clinic being acquired a private equity firm and destroyed everything he had worked for years to build.

And, yes, I speak of him in the past tense because he took his own life a few years ago and, though it wasn’t the only factor, I believe the collapse of his clinic played no small part in what drove him to it.

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