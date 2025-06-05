CBO score for abomination just dropped. (CBO)

GOP vs. Elon vs. Trump, the One Big Fuck Bill and how it’s playing out! (Todd Zwillich at Off Message)

Joni “The Grim Reaper” Ernst gets a challenger. (The American Prospect) But is there polling? Oh, there’s polling! (Public Policy Polling)

The 2500 NIH grants that have been eliminated, IS THAT BAD? (Gift link New York Times)

Are you a lady what is currently pregnant? Please please please get the COVID vaccine! (Your Local Epidemiologist)

“The results seem to run counter to the goal of efficiency,” or: How many emails should NASA have to send before it buys “bolts”? (Gift link Washington Post)

Related! The 23-year-old crypto bro vetoing NSF grants. (Techdirt)

Related! The 22-year-old in charge of “terrorism prevention,” BRB, lying down forever. (Pro Publica)

What are some actual laws Elon Musk might conceivably perhaps maybe have broken? A list! (Bad Faith Times)

From January, but new to me: What happened to Elon Musk? Apparently “being wrong about the pandemic.” By his former friend, (Sam Harris)

Our Liz on the courts vs. Trump’s tariffs, such a beautiful word. (Public Notice)

So, just which Big Trumpworld Names are attached to this grotesque, brazen DOGE scam? No, an actual scam, not just “DOGE existing.” As in “Give this rightwing scam-pac a donation and DOGE will send you your $5000 DOGE check.” Click and find out! (The Bulwark)

Oh, Columbia “doesn’t meet accreditation standards,” huh? Huh. (Reuters)

How’s your blood pressure? Is it too low?

Just ICE zip-tying some 9-year-olds at immigration court. (My San Antonio)

Just a “Tren de Aragua gathering” that was a five-year-old’s birthday party. (Texas Tribune)

The third anniversary of the Depp v. Heard trial, aka Why I Will Never Watch a Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Again. (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

Finally a Nice Time to wrap up your tabs: Gov. Tim Walz shits on Democrats throwing our trans beloveds under the election bus. (Star Tribune)

BREAKING! DRUDGE SIREN! YukonArk’s dog had puppies!

