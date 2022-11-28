Elon Musk, chief executive Twitter troll, has expressed a preference in the 2024 presidential election, and it's Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis. Or at least he's willing to check "yes" if somebody passes him a note and says "Do you like Ron DeSantis, yes or no?" Musk dropped the news in a Twitter thread where he flat-out lied about why Donald Trump lost his account last year.

He wrote, "I’m fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service. Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America.”

Trump consistently violated Twitter’s terms of service. He cyber-bullied women and once threatened to nuke North Korea, which was not just bananas but also clearly a “violent threat.” If his name were Donald Jenkins, he would’ve been banned years ago. It had nothing to do with politics. Trump was also a “sitting president” for all of two weeks after his Twitter ban, and let’s not forget that he was banned for repeatedly spreading lies about the 2020 election and inciting a violent attack on the Capitol in real time.

Nonetheless, Musk has seemingly moved on from Trump. Maybe he’s hurt that Trump hasn’t yet made his triumphant return to Musk's trash fire platform.

“@TimRunsHisMouth But freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedence. My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far.” — Tim Young (@Tim Young) 1669414177

Musk continued oversharing: "As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump.” It’s unclear how anyone could enthusiastically support Barack Obama’s presidency but need their arm twisted to back Joe Biden over COVID-spreader-in-chief Donald Trump. Musk’s own explanation is absurd: "But freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedence. My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far.”

Biden is both sensible and centrist. Sure, some Democrats argue that he’s the most effective president since Lyndon B. Johnson but that doesn’t make him (or LBJ) a wide-eyed liberal. When asked if he’d support Ron DeSantis in 2024, Musk said yes, because he apparently knows as much about politics as he does running a social media company.

DeSantis is hardly some free speech crusader, and he certainly isn't a centrist. He passed a so-called “anti-riot” law that would’ve let people run over protesters with legal liability. A federal judge later blocked the law as unconstitutional. DeSantis championed an insidious “Stop W.O.K.E. Act” that would’ve sued schools that taught critical race theory and penalized private businesses that offered employee training about implicit bias. The same federal judge also shredded this law as unconstitutional. He doesn’t have a great record with the Constitution.

DeSantis gleefully signed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill that massively curbed speech in public schools. His special election police squad is an obvious tool for voter suppression, and voting is a major way that citizens express their views. That's more important than freely posting racial slurs on Twitter.



But DeSantis is a master at owning the libs, and that’s seemingly as close as Musk comes to an actual skill. Last week, Musk insisted that he’s "neither conventionally right nor left,” but "woke mind virus has thoroughly penetrated entertainment and is pushing civilization towards suicide.” This gobbledegook is what draws entitled babies like Musk to DeSantis.

Whenever they talk about individual liberty and freedom, they’re only interested in their own.

