A human doing a laugh.

What’s all this then?

Immediately we notice the weasel words. He didn’t say he wouldn’t be donating gabillions to a PAC working on behalf of one of the candidates, and he hasn’t replied to an email asking that very question, says CNBC.

It all came from a Maggie Haberman special in the New York Times, which reported that this past weekend at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump lifted up the tablecloth, crouched under the table, and started sniffing around the chair where Elon Musk had been sitting, to see if any spare change might have fallen out. We can only imagine this is because Trump is poor. (Trump reportedly hosted a few Republican fat cats at the same time this weekend, so he could beg at them too.)

For one thing, Joe Biden has a massive fundraising advantage right now. Plus, Trump has all these legal fees and fines to the state of New York and money he owes the woman he raped, in the multiple hundreds of millions of dollars. And he is clearly freaking out about paying those things and may indeed not have the money, if his faking smart lawyer Alina Habba’s blubbering to the Court is any indication. Good thing he’s installing Eric’s wife at the RNC, so he can grift it some more!

But alas, he still needs money to run for president. As Haberman notes, Elon Musk could change all that, especially since he reportedly believes “it’s essential that Mr. Biden be defeated in November.” It’s just the most consequential election of his lifestime, we guess, for DivorcedDad McApartheidGrifter, who has nothing to do all day but run companies into the ground and cuddle with other white racist loser conspiracy theorists on Twitter. He’s gotta make sure the existential threat of Joe Biden is eliminated.

So up there, are those weasel words? Or is that Elon flexing his muscles and reminding Trump who’s the billionaire here? As we’ve all seen from his Twitter, Elon seems closer and closer every day to quitting the pussyfooting and just openly declaring himself an white supremacist incel. Could that make him more likely to give alms to poor Trump? We’ll see!

Oh here’s a random pathetic Elon tweet from the last 48 hours or so:

Yep, it’s real, although it looks like he might have deleted it. It’s about MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos’s ex. She’s giving money to orgs that “deal with issues of race and/or gender,” and that’s why Elon is upset. These women who leave their husbands and give all their money to “woke” are ruining ALL OF (WHITE) WESTERN CIVILIZATION.

Musk has also been really big lately on sharing the Nazi great replacement conspiracy theory, the conspiracy theory that inspires mass shooters and excites Tucker Carlson, and was literally the reason the Charlottesville Nazis were screaming “Jews will not replace us!” Elon’s really big on that particular white supremacist clowndick conspiracy theory.

Uh huh. Couple more recent examples from Haberman:

“America will fall if it tries to absorb the world,” Mr. Musk posted on X on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, he posted that the Biden administration’s immigration policies amounted to “treason.”

So we can see reasons why a wildly racist, shunned, unloved and unloveable societal reject like Elon might funnel some money to a guy who’s just like him, to save us all from Woke Joe Biden.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see what fresh hell 2024 still has in store for us.

[New York Times]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?