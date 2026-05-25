Wonkette

Wonkette

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data_ninja's avatar
data_ninja
5h

Nice times! CEO donates $500 per graduate from same school *district* he graduated from (Cleveland Metropolitan). He also said this:

"I'm 66. I'm in the winter of my life; you're in the spring of yours. You have a chance to vote; you have a chance to right this country and put our country back on track. Your future is our future. It's not mine.”

https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/local-news/oh-cuyahoga/cmsd-alum-surprises-2026-graduates-with-500-gift

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Richard S's avatar
Richard S
5h

There was one year some time ago for Memorial Day when I decided to look for the names of service members who died in training accidents or other non-combat situations, because they deserve to be remembered, too.

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