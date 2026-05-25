Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

I was going to write you something special for holiday but I’m too tired and can’t get up before 11:45 in the morning apparently and oh look it’s the tabs I was saving, for tomorrow. Don’t worry, I’ll make more.

“The Justice Department confirmed that it had deleted the [January 6 charges] press releases as part of ‘stripping DOJ’s website of partisan propaganda.’” Melting face upside down smile emoji eggplant I guess. (NBC News)

Didn’t they accuse us of making comedy illegal, and now they’re putting out Be On the Look Out bulletins for the guy who made the parody ICE tipline and got people to call in being super racist? Well I don’t like that at all! (Aura Bogado exclusive at Injustice Watch)

Five million from the tobacco lobby to Donald Trump and he axed the flavored vape ban like the same day. No bribe is too small for the billionaire to bother with, just as no 16-cent check was too small to cash. (Rachel Maddow Blog)

A LOT of our longtime subscribers are having to cancel. If you are able and just never got around to it, we invite you to LOVE US! We have so many writers to feed and mouths to yell out of!

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Should Chief Justice John Roberts have declined to rule on cases involving companies who paid his wife $20 million or lol nothing matters. (Christopher Armitage)

Yes, abolish the filibuster AND pack the Court, because Republicans rule in the minority and their judges make the law in the majority, and this is fucked yo! (Brian Beutler)

Take Judge Reed O’Connor (please!) with whom the DOJ is now filing charges in Texas against hospitals in Rhode Island, while O’Connor purports to bar those hospitals from seeking relief in any other court or helping their patients to do so, because fuck you is why. (Slate)

I too also take my “wildly unprofitable” company public for $1.75 trillion. (Axios)

Stephen Colbert hosting an hour of local Michigan public access is just the best of all possible worlds. See you in 60 minutes or so!

Fun look at this busted “patriot” brewery and how they’re trying to sue everybody for tort of not buying their shitty beer. (Jezebel)

Your Greenland compatriot Jacob sent pictures from Nuuk this week. Why is Donald Trump making noises about invading Greenland again? WHAT ARE WE DOING HERE. Jacob says:

The new US consulate opened in Nuuk [Thursday], and we showed up to give our opinion! Asu means ‘quit it’, thus the USA ASU signs. The loudest chant from the crowd was ‘No Means No!’ with lots of women and girls voices (there is a significant problem with sexual abuse here). The consulate is the building on the left, with an underground garage, generators and fuel, a couple bulletproof SUVs ... unheard of in GL. Anyway a good afternoon’s Fuck You to all who deserve it :)

Photos by your friend Jacob

Everyone’s friend Garrett Bucks considers the Shirtless Baseball Men. Bros loving bros! (The White Pages)

The Dr. Johnny Fever Playlist? The Dr. Johnny Fever Playlist. (Aw Phooey)

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