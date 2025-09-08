Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
5h

Genuinely all he’s ever done any of his life long history of bullshit for is the approval of the nyc elites. There were photos of him attending this years ago going out as a joke (with Ivana and puff daddy of all people of course). He doesn’t give a shit if some dumb hillbillies from Mississippi want him to be musollini two. He wanted high society NYC to stop treating him like a rodeo clown.

And it was just a gentle loving reminder that’s never going to happen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
5h

If I may speak plainly...

This guy is one of the weirdest motherfuckers ever to belong to the human race. Who takes pills like that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
485 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture