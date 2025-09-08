This Sunday, Donald J. Trump, president of the United States, attended the men’s final of the US Open, between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, as a guest of the Swiss watch company Rolex (which is now subject to 39 percent tariffs). The nepo landlord from Queens has always loved the US Open, and has been attending the event for decades, and including in ‘97 when he was accused of sexually assaulting a model there.

And boy was the world’s most sensitive snowflake so worried about the world hearing him getting booed! The United States Tennis Association even sent out a missive before the event demanding that “all broadcasters to refrain from showing any disruptions or reactions in response to the president’s attendance in any capacity.” Sounds like a person too weak, sensitive and easily confused to be president, if a few boos throw him. Or at least that’s what the media would be saying if a Democrat pitched such a bitch-fit.

Mighty pathetic, but with so many tech companies, news organizations and law firms stepping on each other’s faces to be the first to kiss Trump’s ring the most passionately, perhaps it is unfair to expect the Tennis Association to be the tip of the spear of resistance. And apparently no one has told this idiot about the Streisand effect, or that everybody on earth has phones now. But maybe it will suck up some oxygen from those Epstein files!

Anyway, get booed he did. Repeatedly! Because the residents of his former hometown hate him in a special and personal kind of way. And ABC and ESPN showed it, too.

It also didn’t help ticket holders’ ire that they were forced to wait in long, chaotic security lines that delayed the match for more than 45 minutes, including fans being given samples of Dove deodorant that were then promptly confiscated by security.

And then Sinner lost, and Evan’s Spanish boyfriend won.

And Trump was sad.

So sad he even chewed up a blue pill! What is THAT? It sure looks like a Viagra! Getting Viagra-ed up to do a poke-and-grope on somebody on their way to the bathroom again? Or maybe it’s one of these other kinds of blue pills. There’s a lot, so, who knows!

Anyway, naturally, Dear Leader could not accept that there were boos, and that they were for him. So the Rapid Response 47 X account quickly pushed out that everyone was cheering instead. “All these Fake News Losers do is lie because their pea-sized brains have been irreversibly destroyed by TDS.” And all the woke celebrities were crying because everybody loved Trump so much.

Dunno, but his PR team lying and bitching that the Boss was openly weeping strongly suggests Trump is not recovered yet! But suck it up, snowflake, booing the president is American as apple pie, as free speech as it gets, etc.! And we are still technically a democracy, even if it seems like that ship is sailing away, and it turns out America is not so special. Democracy is the exception, 72 percent of people on earth live under an autocracy right now (not counting us). We aren’t smarter or more special than Germans in the ‘30s, or North Koreans in the ‘50s. And the founding fathers knew that, which is why they put in all of those checks and balances to try to keep somebody like Trump from taking over and making himself king. It’s taken decades of work for the likes of the Federalist Society to stack the Supreme Court and make it happen, but here we are. Those 249 years were a good ride while it lasted.

Anyway, naturally spackled spokes-face Karoline Leavitt gushed about what a man of the people Trump was for signing hats and throwing them into the crowd. “The People’s President and the coolest boss ever. Signing hats for fans at the #USOpen.”

You proles can’t have healthcare, or clean air, water, or food, but here, have a hat! It’s almost as heartwarming as the time he threw paper towels at the Puerto Ricans, while blocking disaster aid for them.

At least he didn’t try to run off with the trophy again, like he did at the World Cup.

Christ, what a loser.

