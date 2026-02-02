Following the passage of the Epstein Transparency Act, Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Department of Justice attempted to placate the masses by releasing a small smattering of the files it had previously been claiming did not exist, and/or were planted by Joe Biden. Then the regime’s stance shifted from the files don’t exist to we can’t release any files because there are too many files, 5.2 million, abbondanza! Deputy AG Todd Blanche now says there are six million.

But Congress, Epstein victims and the inquiring masses were not content to let Bondi and Blanche keep on ignoring the law, and various remedies were being pushed to force the DOJ to comply. So now the DOJ has pinched out its biggest loaf of documents, photos and video ever, a cache Todd claims is the final one. And then someday the DOJ will deign to explains its withholding of the 2.5 million-ish left. But here it is, a morass of 3.5 million documents.

We will try to summarize the most important, with surely more to come!

Smells Like a Russia, Russia, Russia Honeytrap

Among the files are 1,056 documents that name Vladimir Putin and more than 9,000 that refer to Moscow, including some suggesting that Epstein was granted audiences with the Russian president and working with the Russians. Epstein sure did recruit a whole lot of Russian and Eastern European girls, promoting many to his top ranks. From the UK Telegraph:

The concept of blackmail was uppermost in [Epstein’s] mind in an email he wrote in 2015 to Sergei Belyakov, Russia’s then deputy minister of economic development and graduate of the FSB (Russian intelligence) academy. Epstein warned him that “a Russian girl from Moscow … is attempting to blackmail a group of powerful biznessmen [sic] in New York. It is bad for business for everyone involved.” [Epstein] warned the woman that trying to blackmail an American businessman who was planning to invest in Russia would make her, in the eyes of the FSB, “vrag naroda” – Russian for an “enemy of the people.” She would be dealt with “extremely harshly” he said. But in addition to threatening her, he planned to pay her off, giving her $50,000 a month “for the next two years” in exchange for her dropping her blackmail attempt.

That certainly explains some of the large “sugardaddy” payments he was making to girls from his JPMorgan Chase accounts. Wonder who that enigmatic secret businessman was?

Much Trump

There are interview summaries and investigator notes from conversations with Epstein’s victims that reference Donald Trump, such as:

[A] victim described being driven in a dark green vehicle to Mar-a-Lago for a meeting with Trump. According to the notes, Epstein introduced her by saying, “This is a good one, huh?” The account does not allege any improper behavior by Trump.

There are the tips that came into the FBI. Such as these that were posted, then deleted, in an email from an agent from the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force in reference to “the Alexander brother allegations”:

[Redacted] reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral sex on President Trump approximately 35 years ago in NJ. The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred, and the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral sex. The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein.

[Redacted] reported she has a friend, [redacted], who was a personal assistant to Epstein in Florida from 1986 until 1991 or 1992. This friend shared names of some of the guests at Epstein’s parties, to include Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

Complainant reported meeting a Lisa Villeneuve at a hospital where they were roommates in 2000. who now goes by Ghislaine Lisa Villeneuve. Complainant was invited by Villeneuve to a party on Palm Beach Island, FL, to a residence she believes to have belonged to Epstein. There, she met a model scout named Bobby Cox, whom Villeneuve allegedly referred to as a pimp. Complainant stated Villeneuve spoke with a hostess at the residence, whom complainant believed to be Ghislaine Maxwell. While at this party, complainant stated they had all been Invited by Donald Trump to a party at Mar a Lago. Complainant told Villeneuve she wanted to go to that party and was allegedly told by Villeneuve that it was for prostitutes.

There’s a tip in that email the FBI deemed “not credible,” that involves Trump murdering girls at sex parties with Robin Leach and burying them on his golf course.

For all the tips in that email, only the first one resulted in an interview. For others, agents claim they were unable to make contact for followup.

The original charges

Among the files, there is the original 32-count, 56-page indictment that laid out extensive charges against Epstein and two of his employees for sex trafficking and enticement of minors. You know, the case that never got to court, as Trump’s future Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta signed off on that secret sweetheart plea deal, with Epstein serving only weekends in prison, and according to Ghislaine Maxwell, 29 co-conspirators getting “stay out of jail free” non-prosecution agreements. Because Alexander Acosta believed that none of the “dozens” of minor victims were credible, a position he has continued to maintain to this day, as has the administration itself.

Howard Lutnick’s got explaining to do

Howard Lutnick, the US commerce secretary who once claimed he’d never been in a room with Epstein after 2005, had much more contact with Epstein more than a decade longer than he’d claimed. Lutnick even appears to have invited Epstein to that fundraising event for Hillary Clinton that his firm hosted in 2015, that Clinton got heat for appearing at because Epstein lived next door to Lutnick.

In an email sent in December of 2012, Lutnick’s wife Allison appeared to write to Epstein’s assistant about a trip to his island. With their kids!

“We are a crowd... 2 families each with 4 kids ranging in age from 7-16! 6 boys and 2 girls. I hope that’s okay. We would love to join you for lunch.”

And in 2015 Howard Lutnick wrote, “Hi Jeff, We are landing in St. Thomas early Saturday afternoon and planning to head over to St. Bart’s/Anguilla on Monday at some point... Does Sunday evening for dinner sound good?”

Remember when Lutnick, completely unprompted, blurted on the New York Post podcast last October said Epstein was the “greatest blackmailer EVER” and that Lutnick knew about his whole massage scene?

“I say to him, ‘Massage table in the middle of your house? How often do you have a massage?’ And he says, ‘Every day.’ And then he gets, like weirdly close to me, and he says, ‘And the right kind of massage.‘”

Asked whether Epstein’s associates “could hang around him and not see what you saw, or did they see it and ignore it?” Lutnick piped, “They participated!”

“They get a massage, that’s what his MO was. ‘Get a massage, get a massage,’ and what happened in that massage room, I assume, was on video. This guy was the greatest blackmailer ever, blackmailed people. That’s how he had money.”

Yet neither Howard nor his wife ever called the FBI, and they both kept hanging around with Epstein, even possibly bringing their young children to visit his island, my my! That sure does sounds like the sort of thing a prospective public figure might could find himself getting blackmailed about.

The rest

So many words already, and we haven’t even gotten to, to quote ourselves from Tabs:

Melania emailed Ghislaine praise and signed off with “love.” (Maybe it was a different Melania?) There’s Bari Weiss’s wife, and also a CBS contributor Weiss just hired, Dr. Peter Attia. Elon Musk, thirstily slobbering, “What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?” Epstein claiming Bill Gates got an STD from a Russian hooker. New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch, and Google co-founder Sergey Brin. [...] including FBI notes about a woman who accused Trump in a lawsuit of raping her when she was 13, and an FBI interview with one of Epstein’s victims who said Ghislaine Maxwell once “presented her” to Trump at a party. Photos of the Andrew formerly known as prince on all fours looming over a girl on the floor.

We haven’t even mentioned Trump threatening to SUE Trevor Noah over his joke at the Grammys last night, which was: “That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out on with Bill Clinton.”

No sense of humor, that guy.

Todd Blanche on the stuff we’ll never see

Friday, Todd Blanche, somehow even greyer than ever, said these 3.5 million files are all the public will ever see. That’s it, that’s all, sit on it, Fonzie!

But 3.5 million documents does not add up to six, derp. It still leaves 2.5 million, so what in everloving fuck is in those?

Some, said Blanche, are “being withheld to protect victims against any clearly unwarranted invasion of their personal privacy,” such as “personally identifiable information of victims or victims, personal and medical files and similar [...] any depiction of CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material] or child pornography was obviously excluded.”

According to survivors, we should note, Blanche, nor anyone in his office, has ever consulted a single one of them about their preferences regarding their personal privacy, or anything else. And the DOJ has already oops(?)-released identifying information of hundreds of victims.

We’ve already seen images of scantily clad children, and that was just Trump posing with pageant contestants! If the DOJ wanted to, it could redact and still produce what’s left, like Interpol does, because the other information in the images is also important, like to help corroborate victims’ accounts and establish timelines and locations of abuse.

Anyway, Todd went on:

“...Anything that would jeopardize an active federal investigation, and finally, anything that depicts or contains images of death, physical abuse or injury also not produced.”

Pardonez-moi, DEATH? Does he just mean photos of Epstein’s dead body in his cell (which we still have not seen), or are there other peoples’ corpses in there? What injuries? And why is it necessary to redact, say, police photos of bruises? Dateline depicts that all day.

“Although the act allows for withholding for items necessary to keep secret in the interest of national security or foreign policy. No files are being withheld or acted on that basis.”

And if they were and he did tell you about it, he’d have to kill you, and bury you on a golf course, allegedly! Tired laugh.

What more, added Todd, the “department withheld or redacted files contained covered by various privileges, as we always do, including deliberative process, privilege, work product privilege, and attorney client privilege.”

Blanche said he’d explain his withholding decisions like the department was required to do a month ago eventually, but geez you guys, rude Congress gave them only a month to comply with the thing that Donald J. Trump promised to do before he was elected and so should have started doing 12 months ago.

And oh hey, where are all those financial records? Maybe we have not found that pile yet. It’s definitely not Todd hiding things!

There’s this built in assumption that somehow there’s this hidden tranche of information of men that we know about, that we’re covering up or that we’re not we’re choosing not to prosecute. That is not the case. I don’t know whether there are men out there that abuse these women. If we learn about information and evidence that that allows us to prosecute them, you better believe we will. But I don’t think that the public or you all are going to uncover men within the Epstein files that abused women, unfortunately.

The jaw-dropping lying gall of that Todd. He looks and sounds miserable, and he deserves to be.

And that is surely enough nightmare material for now!

[UK Telegraph archive link / BBC archive link]

