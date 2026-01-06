Wonkette

1h

From Paul Krugman today, January 6th:

"... American fascism is on the march, and anyone who balks at saying that clearly, who makes excuses and pretends that Trump and the people he brought in aren’t monsters, is deeply unpatriotic. If we are to have a chance at saving democracy, our first duty must be clarity. No sanewashing, no bothsidesing. Only facing the horrible truth can set us free."

Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
1h

OT: This is a story about choices.

I probably would have lived and died without ever hearing of Jessica Plichta, age 22, a Michigan day care teacher and peace activist, if the cops hadn’t arrested her for using her right to free speech. Ms. Plichta chose to use her right to free speech to talk in a public space about what she had seen at a peace conference in Venezuela she had recently helped organize. Big deal, people do that every day. But some little men decided to make an example by getting her in trouble.

Now I know exactly who she is and what she’s about. Nice job, cops. She’s famous and you ain’t.

