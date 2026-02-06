Trump at a party in 1992 where guests included Jeffrey Epstein and Buffalo Bills cheerleaders

Golly gee y’all, it’s starting to sound more and more like there’s an elite cabal of billionaire child rapists installed at the highest levels of government who cover for each other, and that Jeffrey Epstein might not have killed himself!

Here’s some of the latest batshit Epstein Files news.

Epstein’s 4Chan connection

Oh, lookie here, in 2011, following an introduction from then-Bill Gates advisor Boris Nikolic, Jeffrey Epstein met with the founder of the 4Chan message board, Christopher Poole, mere days before the launch of the /pol/ board, 4Chan’s first politically themed message thread.

Wonders MSNOW’s Ja’han Jones:

Could the notorious child predator have had any influence on the platform that gave rise to a whole mythology centered on outlandish claims about sexual perversion among elites? [...] Four days after Epstein met with Poole, Nikolic emailed Epstein again with a comment on 4chan’s potential: “This article describes why I find moot [apparently referring to Poole] interesting. The potential for manipulation is huge,” Nikolic wrote, linking to a Washington Post article that discussed how 4chan had been used to foment bigotry, launch cyberattacks and fuel a “hive mind” mentality.

And then in 2016, 4Chan posters like “FBIAnon” started up with Clinton Foundation theories, and “HLIAnon, an acronym for High Level Insider, who posted about various dubious conspiracies in riddles, including one that claimed Princess Diana had been killed because she found out about 9/11 ‘beforehand’ and had ‘tried to stop it.’”

Dubious indeed. Epstein was always quite concerned with scrubbing his own image, and also staying in good with Trump, using Steve Bannon as a backchannel to stay connected. Throw in Epstein being tight with Putin and other Russian government officials, and QAnon starts to make sense. Look over there it’s Bill Clinton! Child rape, everybody’s doin’ it! Then in 2017, QAnon started openly supporting Trump as the great savior to expose the pedophile elite.

PsyOps are always projection.

Barr and Bondi’s FBIs caught lying some more

Speaking of mighty coincidental, in July of ‘25 the FBI claimed that their “independent review” of jailhouse footage from the night Epstein died “confirmed that from the time Epstein was locked in his cell at around 10:40 pm on August 9, 2019, until around 6:30 am the next morning, nobody entered any of the tiers in the SHU.”

Buuuuuttt, “A new analysis of surveillance video by CBS News shows a partial view of what may be someone possibly headed up to Epstein’s cell tier the night he died.”

The figure is dressed in orange, as a prisoner would be. And turns out the FBI review did not confirm that “nobody entered” the tiers, au contraire, the FBI’s very own log describes the fuzzy image, and says it is “possibly an inmate.”

CBS also reports that there was only one working camera in the jail that night, (previous reports claimed two, that there also was a camera pointed at two of the four elevators to the tier) and that camera happened to be pointed away from Epstein’s cell. Also coincidentally, of the two guards on duty that night, Tova Noel and Ghitto Bonhomme, Bonhomme was asleep. And Noel was never asked about the orange figure, though at some point an internal investigation claimed with no evidence that the figure might have been Noel carrying linen up to the tier. But Noel says she never gave out linens as part of her job, that a guard entering the tier alone for any reason would violate policy, and the figure was not her. We would add duh, guards don’t wear orange jumpsuits, and it should not have been possible for an inmate in the SHU to be freely wandering around the cell blocks around midnight either.

And there were other strange doings that night and morning. There’s the missing three minutes of the footage Pam Bondi said was “complete” that turned out to actually be footage spliced together in Adobe Premiere Pro, with time missing around midnight. Snoozy guard Bonhomme got off his shift at midnight, then guard Michael Thomas came on. And though Thomas should have been bright and bushy, he and Noel missed every single mandatory-every-30-minutes wellness check of Epstein from midnight until Thomas found his body at 6:30 a.m. That’s sure a lot of negligence overseeing a man who was the highest-profile prisoner in the federal system aside from maybe El Chapo!

The events surrounding the discovery of Epstein’s body were unusual too. Thomas said he “ripped” Epstein down from the hanging position, but he doesn’t remember seeing any noose. “I don’t recall taking the noose off. I really don’t. I don’t recall taking the thing from around his neck.”

And Noel says that while she saw Thomas pull Epstein down from a hanging position, she never saw a noose either, and an actual noose or ligature has never been identified. What’s more, the Medical Examiner has never settled on a time of death, because Thomas moved the body. And no one has ever seen any footage or photographs of Epstein’s body in the cell.

Odd too, Noel decreased her inmate count from 73 to 72 sometime between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., a change Noel says she has no memory of making.

So many coincidences! And of course the Attorney General on August 9, 2019, and person in charge of the federal prison system was Bill Barr, whose own weirdo father wrote fantasy SciFi about teenage sex slaves and gave Epstein a teaching job at Dalton, even though Epstein did not even have a college degree.

Epstein’s brother Mark also thinks Jeffrey was murdered, and that Trump was behind it, worried that Jeffrey was about to spill dirt that would end his career. Mark also hired former NYC chief medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden to do his own autopsy, and Baden concluded that the “evidence points to homicide rather than suicide.”

What about the rest of the files?

In the Senate, Republicans have blocked a Democratic resolution to sue the DOJ over the 2 million-ish files that they were legally required to either produce or explain withholding way back on December 19. And though Trump’s DOJ has now had more than a year to prepare the files for release, the files they did release still exposed the identities of over 100 victims that they were supposed to have protected. Kash Patel took great care to protect the perpetrators though! And now Senate Republicans are stepping in to do their parts.

Where are all the financial records? Where’s the video footage of Epstein’s front and back doors, or notes from the FBI surveillance of Epstein’s house that Steve Bannon told Epstein was going on?

This could be much longer, but if you want some more: Dong and man at Yale; Epstein finagling an invitation for Woody Allen and Soon-Yi to tour the White House while Obama was on vacation in Hawaii; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu throwing Epstein pal/his own former defense minister Ehud Barak under the bus as a member of the “anti-Zionist radical left.” (There is no evidence of ties between Epstein and the intelligence service of Israel — in fact, in one email, after being invited to Israel, Epstein rejected the invite, saying, “I do not like Israel. AT ALL.”) A staffer who claimed three months after Epstein died that he had buried two girls on his New Mexico ranch.

All stuff that seems worthy of follow-up, but it is not going to be Todd Blanche! Because we now live in a country where five-year-olds get arrested and pedophiles don’t. But name and shame them anyway! Name and shame them all!

