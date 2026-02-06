Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

The Clintons want to testify in public. I hope they start every answer with the words "Well, in relation to Epstein and his friend Donald Trump..."

Reply
Share
3 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
33m

OT:

"NO TAXPAYER BAILOUTS FOR THE CRYPTO SPECULATORS AND CON ARTISTS.

If you gambled and lost, don’t ask the American people to bail you out.

Thank you for your attention to this matter."

https://bsky.app/profile/ronfilipkowski.bsky.social/post/3me7gi4g2jk22

Reply
Share
14 replies
218 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture