On Monday, Rachel Maddow used part of her A-block to discuss a series of events Eric Trump, one of the dumb-looking stupid sons of known sexual assaultist Donald Trump, has been doing alongside some of America's best and brightest Nazis and antisemites. And the party, which is called "ReAwaken America," is coming to Trump's Doral International Hotel in Miami!

It's not just Eric and the Nazis. There's also that large Meatball McPeenerToilet dude Matt Whitaker who served as Trump's acting attorney general, and Michael Flynn, who arguably sold out his country. (Not our words. Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan's words.) Also some other morons like Michael Pillow, who makes the pillows, and that superfuckingidiot woman Lara Trump, who (get this) was so stupid she married Eric Trump on purpose , and not because a warlock had kidnapped her family, put a spell on them, and said the only way to break the spell is for Lara to marry Eric Trump.

But yeah, then there are these Nazis. Rumble streaming show host Scott McKay, who thinks the Jews killed Abraham Lincoln. And who thinks the Jews did the Oklahoma City bombing. And who thinks the Jews brought Hitler to power in the first place, just so they could do Jewish conspiracies to take him down.

And Rumble streaming show host Charlie Ward, whose show graphics once included some of the biggest American media figures of the 1930s with Stars of David on their foreheads, because they were part of the great Jewish conspiracy to make Hitler and Germany look bad. Who believes the Jews created 9/11, and also the flu, measles, polio, and AIDS. Who believes the COVID vaccines have killed more people than the Holocaust did. And so much more, on both of these guys!

This is who Eric Trump has been touring with.

And he is gonna SUE Rachel Maddow for saying it! Guess he wants to pay some of her legal fees.

Let us give Eric's tweet the attention it deserves:

“.@maddow is walking a fine line. We are the most pro-Israel family in American political history - from the Abraham Accords, moving the embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights to sanctioning Iran, no one has done more for Israel than our…” — Eric Trump (@Eric Trump) 1683678605

The text:

. @maddow is walking a fine line. We are the most pro-Israel family in American political history - from the Abraham Accords, moving the embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights to sanctioning Iran, no one has done more for Israel than our family.

Stupid Eric is doing that antisemitic thing where he equates "sucks Benjamin Netanyahu's asshole" with being pro-Jewish. It's antisemitic because it suggests Jewish people inherently have dual loyalty to America and to Israel, and that doing whatever Israel's current right-wing government wants is tantamount to supporting Jewish people. Eric's father lovesthe "dual loyalty" trope.

But sure, Eric, Rachel Maddow is "walking a fine line," by reading your touring mates' Nazi words out loud. Go on:

Never mind, that my sister, brother-in-law and niece and nephews happen to be proud Jews.

Bet he also has a Black friend!

BTW it's amazing how Ivanka and Jared really do seem to be sticking to this "Don't want to ever interact with family or be publicly supportive ever again" thing.

If she or anyone else even remotely suggests I am anti-semitic I will not hesitate to take legal action against them personally.

LMAO go fuck yourself.

All of this is funny because it is being said by this Trump here on the left.





Giphy

For journalistic fairness, we should point out that we know that is not the real Eric, and we can tell because "Saturday Night Live" comic Alex Moffat's face is put together normally and not with the bad genetics that make Eric and his big brother and dad look the way they do.

On Twitter, Eric Hananoki from Media Matters, who did much of the original reporting on the Nazis and antisemites Eric Trump is appearing alongside, is bringing even more receipts, while also pointing out that Wizard Brain Eric didn't actually address any of the substance of the reporting.

For example, these tweets, which show Eric in pictures with these losers.

“Here's Eric Trump with Charlie Ward. Both are set to speak at Trump Doral. Ward shared posts that praised Hitler for “warning us” about Judaism and claimed "VIRUSES are Man (JEW)." He also promoted a book claiming “the official narrative of the Holocaust cannot be sustained.”” — Eric Hananoki (@Eric Hananoki) 1683680980

Hananoki's captions:

McKay said “Hitler was actually fighting the same people that we're trying to take down today.” He's also blamed Jewish people for 9/11 and presidential assassinations and said they torture and eat kids.



Ward shared posts that praised Hitler for “warning us” about Judaism and claimed "VIRUSES are Man (JEW)." He also promoted a book claiming “the official narrative of the Holocaust cannot be sustained.”

You can tell those are pictures of the real Eric Trump because the face is broken and bad, unlike Alex Moffat's, which is cute.

Also because in the second pic of Eric with Ward, it's more full-body, so you can see that well-documented problem the Trump men all have with standing up like normal people. Yep, that's Eric with a Nazi.

This morning Eric is really dialing up the hysterical bullshit, tweeting pictures of his brother-in-law Jared presiding over his wedding and shrieking HOW CAN I BE ANTISEMITIC IF MY JEWISH BROTHER-IN-LAW SDFJAK;ZJSKDFJ;AIFYEISFAIFEAYIAYEEYYYYYYYYYYYIiiiiIIEEEEEEEEEEEEEE! (Approximate paraphrase.)

“The timing of this offensive narrative against my family should come as no surprise on the eve of the Congressional probe into Biden family corruption. Irrespective @maddow, please see below which is a picture of my Orthodox Jewish brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, who Lara and I…” — Eric Trump (@Eric Trump) 1683727300

Two things: LOL bless Eric's extremely stupid heart, but there is not one person in America right now who actually feels threatened by the moron redneck Republicans' congressional probes into the Bidens. Especially not the Bidens. Grow up, you stupid dipshit.

Secondly, as Hananoki points out, that picture would be really cool if Eric and his wife Lara were not going to share a stage with somebody who said, "Hitler was actually fighting the same people that we're trying to take down today" and who thinks that Jewish people torture and eat kids.

Just ...

“It would seem to be very easy to not speak at an event with people who share pro-Hitler propaganda, but what do I know? (Yes, the last image is of Eric Trump tourmate Charlie Ward sharing a Hitler speech that celebrates Hitler for supposedly "warning us about ... Judaism.")” — Eric Hananoki (@Eric Hananoki) 1683730918

In summary and in conclusion, just to put a fine point on how stupid Eric is, here is a video of a distressed Eric Trump explaining how you can't buy Tylenol at CVS because it's locked behind glass and there's too much looting and YOU CAN'T BUY IT, ALL HE WANTS IS SOME TYLENOL, SOMEBODY HELP ERIC!

“u can still buy it. it's not a Tylenol museum” — chrissy teigen (@chrissy teigen) 1680311661

Good God.

