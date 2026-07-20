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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
8h

Ta-da, tamarin! Evolution went a little crazy with variations on a theme with this bunch. https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/treetop-tamarin-toddler

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/85d7c275-9476-47a8-aa72-d794d4d1d2ba

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
6hEdited

The bird seed I put out every morning on the ground below my balcony was mostly just feeding many sparrows who bounce between the tree and the bush that is against the building. It has now attracted cardinals and a couple very noisy blue jays.

It's the black oil sunflower seeds that I added, birds love those.

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