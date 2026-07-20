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Good morning!

Well, that happened! Spain has won the World Cup, after a match where we don’t think Argentina controlled the ball for more than five cumulative minutes. Their goalkeeper was excellent, but dang, after a while, one-a-them balls was bound to make it through, we reckon! And it did. This has been Wonkette Sports Talk. Read Dave Zirin from the other day on why what happened last night is exactly what needed to happen. [The Nation]

Donald Trump found a way to be pathetic and embarrassing during the ceremony afterward. [Telegraph]

Did Argentina lose because everything Donald Trump touches dies? Yes. [HuffPost]

We are not a sports betting adviser, but this probably would have been the moment to bet your entire life savings on Spain, when Trump said this:

Two more US troops dying in the Middle East in service of Pete Hegseth’s bloodlust and shitty leadership. [Washington Post]

And a third, in a “controlled detonation.” [Task and Purpose]

Hate it when we agree with her. Also did Hegseth want to use “stiffens” there, while we’re all still making fun of his Tom of Finland testosterone testing?

Maria Bartiromo is WILLY WILLY confused how Iran is able to keep fighting back. Hasn’t Donald Trump said repeatedly that their military is destroyed, and doesn’t Maria Bartiromo believe everything Donald Trump says, because she’s an abject moron? [JoeMyGod]

Some Vietnam Veterans in Nashville were really pissed off when a part of the Vietnam was renamed the Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway, so they raised a ruckus about it, and they have now won. [Fox 17 Nashville]

We all know Donald Trump’s big speech last week was a hilarious flop, a humiliating flaccid noodle, the pathetic ramblings of a man who’s passed his sell-by-date. Politico has the story on all the drama in the White House leading up to it, and how his square-headed pit bull Bill Pulte really wanted Trump to name and shame specific intelligence officials who in these people’s squirrel-headed brains had “concealed election inteference” from Dear Leader. Then it sounds like Pulte got performance anxiety. “Pulte got really scared by the whole thing and pulled back,” said a senior official. “He got POTUS all spun up and then was incredibly scared when he realized people could die with his reckless behavior.” [Politico]

The editorial board of the Wall Street Journal thought his speech was dumb as hell. [Wall Street Journal]

Chubby Bunny-mouthed little fascist piss trough Tom Homan says all the people ICE keeps murdering in cold blood would be alive if they had just “complied.” [JoeMyGod]

Speaking of, surprise, the FBI is no longer going to be investigating ICE murders. Surprise. [New York Times]

HHS Secretary Worm Felch says Donald Trump has an “encyclopedic” mind. [JoeMyGod]

JD Vance has reproduced again. [AP]

And on that note, that’s enough tabs! More stories when we write some!

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