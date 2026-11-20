Hello, everyone! Evan here. Today we “went live” (it is a newfangled internet term) with Amanda Marcotte, who if you have been on the internet since Virginia Foxx was born you have probably been reading many places! Now she’s striking out on her own, after Salon very sadly closed its doors recently. So we thought it would be a cool time to catch up and see what she’s got coming next so we can all support each other as we keep fighting against fascism.

We talked about the hilarious — and varied! — tantrums the Right is having over Grand Theft Auto VI, and how that ties into how Republicans and MAGA seem to have greatly misjudged what they thought was going to be their grand realignment with young men. Also we talked about the midterms, the changes we see happening in the South and Texas, and how the Democrats need to not squander the power they’re winning by being cowards.

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