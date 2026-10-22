Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

To get a great Autumn shot it helps to have a really blue sky.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-367377789?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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The Wanderer's avatar
The Wanderer
3h

"Fundamentalism is the triumph of Paul over Christ."

-- Will Durant

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