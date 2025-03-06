Oh Tula-Tu the baby elephant, I love you! Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador.

Looks like I forgot to note this weekend my lucky 13th anniversary of buying and running this joint after parting with a carefully art of the dealed $47 and a sandwich. All praise me! And buy a fucking pizza to benefit Donna Rose and Tallulah’s Detroit public elementary school. The superintendent says they’re told Trump will be cutting $1.2 to $2 trillion in education next year, or between $30 and $80 million from just our district, upside down smile emoji. I love you.

No, nobody slap Rep. Jasmine Crockett, but otherwise she’s fucking right.

“We’re fighting with Greenland, we’re fighting with Canada, we’re fighting with Mexico — yet we’re in love with Putin? What is happening? This is not America. This is a terrible nightmare. Somebody slap me and wake me the fuck up.”

And I hate it when Politico’s fucking right that the Dem “silent protest” response was trash. ARGH. (POLITICO)

Germany’s I guess next chancellor Friedrich Merz says he watched the Trump/Vance tagteam of Zelenskyy several times — back and to the left — to make sure and yup: They escalated that shit so hard on purpose. (Kyiv Independent)

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is sending Voice of America broadcast messages to … America.

“Trump good for economy” makes me fucking crazy, but what doesn’t. Some of the people who voted for him are quite pleased with his crazy bullshit, but others who voted for him are like “hmmmm, seems like he might be focusing on crazy bullshit but not the price of … [Chuck Schumer tweet voice] eeeeeeggs???” Sarah Longwell talks about her Trump voter focus groups. (The Atlantic)

Supreme Court says Trump has to do thing even though Trump does not want to do thing. Chris Geidner has some thoughts on the fact that Trump still has not done thing, and also on unhinged lunatic FUCKIN ALITO. (Chris Geidner)

Trump admin gon’ do something bad with all the abortion-related court cases. (Chris Geidner at Law Dork) Trump admin says never mind, Idaho doesn’t have to let women who are dying get abortions in the state’s ERs. (Jessica Valenti at Abortion, Every Day)

Oh yeah, new DOJ memo argues they can fire immigration judges who forget to deport everyone. (The New Republic)

This guy talks too fast, but the video has Our Liz, so!

Bonus Our Liz! Our Liz with a thoughtful explication of why Pam Bondi’s Epstein Files release was a bust, and why Bondi hadn’t seen fit to prosecute Epstein herself when she was the top law enforcement officer for the state of Florida. (Public Notice)

We’re gonna cut down 280 million acres of national forest. Seems cool. (Guardian)

Christ even the American bald eagle is being a shitbird at Canada. (Guardian)

