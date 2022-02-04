The Lincoln Project, they're a bunch of Republican assholes. It is kind of their thing. They are noted ratfuckers Rick Wilson and some other people, and they occasionally do extremely unnecessary things like "send fake Charlottesville-style Nazis to a Youngkin rally and then people can rightfully say why should we believe these Nazis in Tampa are Nazis at all, they are probably just Lincoln Project fuckery" and those people are wrong but also Not Wrong. (Previous sentence unfucked by me, for somewhat more clarity.)

So they are mean, and dishonest, and sometimes dumb, and they suck up a whole bunch of lovely $$ from Democrats and libs who want someone with sack to inflict pain on their enemies, and they REALLY HATE TRUMP.

Which brings us to holy Jesus, this is so fucked up.

This is for Donald Trump’s eyes only. Keep scrolling.pic.twitter.com/BQqTilxniK — The Lincoln Project (@The Lincoln Project) 1643900401

If'n you click there on the tweet with the "For Donald Trump's eyes only" ad (why did you do that? They said it was for Donald Trump's eyes only!), first off, holy Jesus, that is so fucked up.

Making someone crazy (-er) is so fucked up. Psy-ops (I assume that's a "psy-op"?!) are so fucked up. Mind control, that's some fucked up shit! And once you've broken his brain (further), and you will, that fucking egodick is just going to lash out (more) and hurt us (again). It's like, yeah, Obama literally disemboweling him at the White House Correspondents Dinner was the best thing ever, but it also made him run for president (and "win").

Anyway, that was some funny shit and I liked it, Project Lincoln. Also: reeeeeal fucked up.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?