User's avatar
Jessica's avatar
Jessica
2h

I dare that sentient ballsack to come tell me he knows what’s wrong with my kids by looking at them. I’ve got a LAUNDRY LIST of what’s wrong with him at first glance, number one being he’s a leathery asshole who refuses to grasp germ theory.

Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
2h

What truly blows about Cassidy is that he's the least worst in terms of Republicans down here in Louisiana. When he voted to impeach TACO, our other absolute nutbag Republicans smelled blood and went after him with all guns blazing. He's up for re-election next year so he's trying to reclaim his MAGA bonafides, which is pissing off the folks who used to tolerate him for being not a complete asshole. Right now, though, pretty much everybody hates him for one reason or another.

