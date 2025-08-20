Wonkette

Schmannity
9m

Night falls on Collins mansion with its dark shadows.

sea tea dee ay
12m

1) holy fuck, Zevon is a great name for a dog; I'd like to meet his tailor

2) "The difference between Susan Collins and Ted Cruz is at least Ted Cruz is honest about selling us out and not giving a damn." MORE PEOPLE NEED TO BE SHOUTING THIS FROM THE ROOFTOPS

3) fuck, now I don't know whether to move back to NYC to vote Schumer out of his seat or move to Maine to vote for this guy instead of Collins

4) The DNC _should_ be scared, because they're a bunch of fuckin' spineless-ass do-nothings, more interested in maintaining their own power and assured by the smell of their own farts that politics will 'go back to normal', despite the right wing screaming openly for D blood since at least the days of Reagan

5) If this guy turns out to be another Fetterman, I will be quite displeased

