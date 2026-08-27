Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
44m

Well what's Senator Skeletor gonna DO about it? Keep supporting Republicans to continue taking food out of childrens' mouths, because they and the rest of the unreconstructed death cultists that support them want to smash minorities?

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Peter MacMonagle's avatar
Peter MacMonagle
38m

Scott has yet to repay any money HE stole from Medicare.

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