The numbers are in, and it turns out people really really really really hate Donald Trump and his Nazi fascist invasion of an American city, and everything else about him too. And they hate his appointees. And his entire ugly face. And on his birthday week even!

Everybody is talking about this Quinnipiac poll, so we will too. It’s the one where Trump’s approval rating is a measly puny loser 38 percent.

Thirty-eight.

There is no good news for Trump anywhere in here.

Only 27 percent of people support Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill to destroy what’s left of America and give the spoils to Trump’s oligarch friends. Fully 53 percent oppose. Even among Republicans, 77 percent of voters think Medicaid funding should either stay the same (56) or increase (21). There’s virtually no support for cutting it.

But here you go, here are some rapid fire numbers on how much voters hate Donald Trump personally, and his record on every single thing he allegedly cares about. He’s really sucking moldy cock on immigration. Lifting these directly from the Quinnipiac summary:

immigration issues: 43 percent approve, 54 percent disapprove, with 3 percent not offering an opinion;

deportations: 40 percent approve, 56 percent disapprove, with 4 percent not offering an opinion;

the economy: 40 percent approve, 56 percent disapprove, with 4 percent not offering an opinion;

trade: 38 percent approve, 57 percent disapprove, with 6 percent not offering an opinion;

universities: 37 percent approve, 54 percent disapprove, with 9 percent not offering an opinion;

the Israel - Hamas conflict: 35 percent approve, 52 percent disapprove, with 13 percent not offering an opinion;

the Russia - Ukraine war: 34 percent approve, 57 percent disapprove, with 10 percent not offering an opinion.

He’s way underwater on immigration and deportations, worse on the economy, worse than that on his big beautiful tariffs, people don’t like his shakedown of universities, his development plans for Gaza, and coming in last dead fucking last, the Russia-Ukraine war, which he was supposed to be ending within 24 hours of his inauguration.

He’s reaching the point where only his most hardcore base loves him, and those people are dumb shitting farm animals, so their thoughts aren’t really a barometer for anything.

The poll gets even nastier when it asks about all Trump’s associates and appointees. These bullet points are not lifted directly and do include our dickish commentary:

Elon Musk’s approval rating is 30 percent, while 57 percent hate him. Only 38 percent think DOGE has done excellent (20) or good (18) work. Meanwhile, 57 percent think DOGE’s work is loserdick.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s approval rating is 38 percent. Meanwhile 53 percent of people disapprove of him firing all the vaccine experts, for instance, and replacing them with the perverted worms he found in his brain.

Getting worse and worse, Secretary Shitfaced Pete Hegseth has a 37 percent approval rating, while 46 percent correctly assess that he is a complete fucking [hic!] knob who’s out of his depth.

Oh, and here’s one! Americans, to the tune of 74 percent, think international students coming to America to study is a great thing. Only 17 percent of the most mouthbreathing racist pigfuck cows think differently.

As usual, Donald Trump and Stephen Miller are just nailing it when it comes to having their fingers on the pulse.

One postscript to the Quinnpiac: Democrats in Congress have a lower approval rating (21-70) than Republicans in Congress (32-61). We are sure there are Democratic consultants out there whose only takeaway from this entire poll is that Democrats should lean in to supporting more of Republicans’ Nazi shit.

Democratic consultants are the goddamn worst.

Want some more bad numbers for Trump? YouGov has some. Only 34 percent support him invading Los Angeles with Marines, 38 percent support him invading Los Angeles with the National Guard, and Trump’s favorables are only at 40 percent there, lest you think the 38 was some big outlier, rather than a trendline that’s going nowhere but down for the shitmouthed tyrant.

Pew Research is also out with a new one about how much the rest of the world hates the United States now that Trump and his friends have commenced their hostile rape and pillage.

U.S. President Donald Trump receives mostly negative ratings in a new Pew Research Center survey of 24 nations. More than half in 19 of these countries say they lack confidence in Trump’s leadership of world affairs. Majorities in most countries also express little or no confidence in Trump’s ability to handle specific issues, including immigration, the Russia-Ukraine war, U.S.-China relations, global economic problems, conflicts between Israel and its neighbors, and climate change. When asked about Trump’s personal characteristics, most describe him as arrogant and dangerous, while relatively few see him as honest.

So dig into that one with your morning coffee if you’d like!

Here’s a graphic we borrowed from Pew to get you started:

Yep, the whole world hates Donald Trump, including his own country.

If he’s this much of a failure less than five months in, he’s still got a long way to fall. And he certainly will do that.

