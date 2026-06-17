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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

I’m wondering if there is going to be any money left in the Treasury after so many grifts, ballrooms, payouts and screwups. But yeah, Republicans are really good at managing budgets, *giant wanking motion*

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Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
2hEdited

Greenland is now asking Trump to start a war with them in the hopes of receiving a similar peace deal where nothing changes and they get $300 billion.

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