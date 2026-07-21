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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Chuck-Will's-widows having a quiet moment together. They are members of the nightjar family (working on the nightjars, tryin' to make some front page drive-in news). https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/someone-left-the-nightjars-in-the

And your meme chat space for today: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/8f536f0d-786b-4228-baaa-a2f64c49ca6f

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ziggywiggy
3h

"New York City resident dogs and cats, rejoice. It appears Mayor Mamdani’s affordability agenda has officially extended to the furry friends of the city.

On June 30, the Mamdani administration and the New York City Council announced their agreement on the 2027 fiscal budget.

Along with things like a $54 million increase to fund a Fair Fares expansion for public transit, $175 million allocated to expand housing vouchers, and an additional $79.1 million set aside to restore funding for parks, libraries, and cultural institutions, one line item stood out.

It reads: “Pet Food Pantry for Low-Income New Yorkers and Free or Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Services: $750,000.”

For a total investment of $1.5 million, the city will grow its existing spay and neuter program with a $750,000 infusion in 2027, up about $250,000 from the prior year. And a separate $750,000 will be allocated to launch the city’s first-ever pet food pantry pilot program, according to the council’s animal welfare caucus."

Click on the link for an adorable pic of Mamdani holding a kitty.

https://www.goodgoodgood.co/articles/nyc-pet-food-pantry-mamdani

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