That crow is as big as a B’AR! Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Everything is scary and fucked, and JD Vance and Stephen Miller promising to destroy the Left, which is us, has made things even fuckeder and scarierer! Are we still here? Yes. And are we still ready to fight alongside any Democrats (and some rare others) who would actually like to be the opposition? Yes that too. So if you want to come to my fundraiser for Mallory McMorrow, running to be ACTUAL OPPOSITION in the US Senate for Michigan, that’s this Sunday evening, Sept. 21, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.! Join us!

Mallory McMorrow Fundraiser Button!

Now what are we reading today? A few fucked things!

Do we think the New York Times will settle with President Donald J. Trump for the defamation of “interviewed his own chief of staff, who called him a fascist” and “endorsed Kamala Harris” and also, which is the only thing that could conceivably be considered defamation, if it were false, “proved all his decades of tax fraud”? (NPR / New York Times / lawsuit)

This is still bumming and freaking me out! “The power of law enforcement, under President Trump’s leadership, will be used to find you, will be used to take away your money, take away your power, and, if you’ve broken the law, to take away your freedom.” Stephen Miller, ladies and gentlemen! What a ghoul! (The Bulwark)

Should we outlaw the Democratic Party, y/n? (HuffPost)

What is Greg Gutfeld on about? Just “some bullshit.” (The Fucking News)

Hey remember when Joe Biden promised a “cancer moonshot”? Well if Joe Biden is for it, Trump is against. In war on cancer, cancer wins! (Gift link New York Times)

Why is Facebook (“Meta”) censoring posts about the abortion pill? Why not? (Abortion, Every Day)

Did Candace Owens manage to find a crime Bibi Netanyahu DIDN’T do to blame on him? Sounds like a whole bunch of people are ready to blame “the Jews” for murdering Charlie Kirk instead of that nice young white Republican boy from Utah. Oh yeah, also Steve Bannon wants to investigate Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, for whatever. (The Bulwark)

Have Michigan Republicans met any Michigan Republicans? Anyway, Michigan Republicans are trying to ban the porns, which of course they define as your usual porn things BUT ALSO any person who tries to look like a gender they are not, being trans is the pornography now.

(B) Is a depiction, description, or simulation, whether real, animated, digitally generated, written, or auditory, that includes a disconnection between biology and gender by an individual of 1 biological sex imitating, depicting, or representing himself or herself to be of the other biological sex by means of a combination of attire, cosmetology, or prosthetics, or as having a reproductive nature contrary to the individual's biological sex.

They also include “erotic ASMR,” so GO TO JAIL SERGE GAINSBOURG AND JANE BIRKIN (RIP). (404 Media / bill)

This is a really good and interesting story about Charleston, South Carolina’s, oldest continually in use synagogue in the country, and how uhhhhh Jewish people used to engage in slaving. That is not tikkun! (Fodor’s)

Well of course farmers are fuqed, Trump always hurts the ones who love him. But if they’re still around a year from now they’ll get 60 billion of our dollars to salve the heartache. (USA Today)

Is your village a city? MAYBE! (Deleted Scenes)

Wonkette runs entirely on contributions by you, our readers. Thank you for being our friend and keeping us living forever! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate