Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

The Pope is playing a big gig at Le Stade de France this evening. It’s no opera, but he might bust out into song.

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Babe Paley's avatar
Babe Paley
2h

Speaking of arts for people.

One of my favorite things about my dad—a photographer—was one time at an art show in Chicago a guy came in to our booth just to say that he bought a picture the previous year from us and he was so happy about it because it was priced so even “a guy like me “ could have a piece of art that mattered to him.

First time I saw Dad cry. Gave him a free picture.

Art matters.

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