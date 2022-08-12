Former Rocky Mount, Virginia, police officer Thomas Robertson has been sentenced to seven and a quarter years in prison (87 months) for his part in the January 6 Capitol riots. Texas Three Percenters Militia member Guy Reffitt received the same earlier this month, giving them both the distinction of having the longest sentences of any other January 6 defendants so far.

Robertson, 49, who marched through the Capitol with his friend, 30-year-old Jacob Fracker, waving a large wooden stick, was convicted earlier this year on six counts related to his participation in the insurrection — obstruction of an official proceeding, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and tampering with a document or proceeding.

If one were to simply read the letter sent by Robertson to Judge Christopher Cooper, the judge who sentenced him for his crimes, one would get the impression that Robertson was for decades a respected and dedicated police officer, soldier, and patriot who simply went off the rails for a moment when he was generously taking care of a Trump-supporting friend with brain cancer and was drawn in to his mad, conspiracy-driven world like a moth to a flame during a very difficult period in his life when his wife was away in New York City for pandemic-related reasons and he was drinking too much, making him particularly susceptible to the magic of the Facebook algorithm of doom. And sure, he did go into the Capitol but didn't hurt nobody and had never been much of a Trump supporter before that and actually agreed with Mike Pence that he was unable to stop the electoral votes from being counted. He also feels really bad and ashamed about all of it.

It's almost a little compelling.

The problem is, practically none of that is true, practically nothing Thomas Robertson has said about himself is true, and in the days and weeks after the insurrection, Robertson continued to talk about how jazzed he was to overthrow the government on social media. Indeed, a large part of the reason Judge Cooper gave him such a long sentence was because he continued to make threats to overthrow the government on social media.

Via DOJ:

In social media posts, Defendant Robertson is quoted as saying, “CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business ... The right IN ONE DAY took the f***** U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us.” He also stated that he was “proud” of the photo in an Instagram Post that was shared to Facebook, because he was “willing to put skin in the game”

In March 2021, Robertson sent the following text message to Dennis Deacon — the former police chief of Boone's Mill, Virginia, Robertson's best man at his wedding, and writer of a letter to the court about how completely out of character this was for a wonderful fella like Thomas Robertson:

I'm not planning on doing anything crazy, but I am done being civil about it. If they come here again, many will die. Possibly me,definitely many of them. I am not thinking crazy, I am not going in sane. I'm done. They seem to be pressing a war, and I aim to give them more than they want. They seem to believe that might means right. They need to understand at a primal level that they don't really run things. It's past time. I can kill every agent that they send for probably 2 weeks. Maybe longer. One man. If they start to realize that they will stop the bullshit tyranny.

The text messages also discussed their bug out plans for when the civil war starts, which Deacon would later claim were actually about what they would do if the weather went real crazy or other people tried to overthrow the government or something like that:

Later in the text messages Robertson wrote, “Civil War is anything but civil,” to which Deacon responded, “Messy and the corrupt and criminal take further advantage.” Later, Robertson wrote, “It’s no longer my Country. Its theirs.” Deacon responded, “Not true! Unless you give up….be smart, pick battles, plan logistics, very carefully recruit and hope its not going to come down to it….” Later, Deacon wrote, “Global citizen of the new order will have lulled the masses to a medival [SIC] fiefdom of global proportions that is inescapable except by death….hopefully. We need a place to go….remote, defensible, water, very rugged terrain. We will ultimately loose but will have made the price that’s paid for their victory so great that….to be honest, no one will dare to step up, our national, international, taking as many as we go.”



Robertson responded, “I agree. But I am more of the mind of taking the fight to their houses and fireside.” Deacon responded, “Maybe they should know that about you.” Robertson sent a meme with caption, “Never fuck with someone who is prepared to die in battle.” Robertson continued, “They may get the chance. Call me an insurrectionist so many times and I will oblige you.” Deacon lamented, “It is sad it is so far off,” to which Robertson replied, “I don’t believe that it is brother.” When asked by Deacon to elaborate, Robertson wrote, “Too many unrecoverable issues. Sides to polarized. Nazi of Commie. No middle ground.”

It also turned out that Robertson lied to the court about his situation at the time of the insurrection and before.

Via Washington Post:

However, an FBI agent wrote that Robertson’s wife went to New York after Jan. 6, not before, and that Robertson appeared to be having an extramarital affair while she was gone. Moreover, the agent said that if Robertson was drunk when he wrote the messages on Facebook that he would meet Joe Biden’s victory with violence, he was either drinking on a police shift or just before one.

Is that something anyone would put past this guy, though?

On top of all of that, Robertson was also doing a little stolen valor. He made an incredible number of claims in several media interviews, which included going to Ranger School and Sniper School and getting a Purple Heart and Bronze Star and generally just being an incredible patriot.

This was all quite easily debunked by an FBI agent:

In summary, Robertson has claimed different things in different forums about his Army service, most of which contradicts his official Army records. His Army records do not account for his claims of serving from 1991 to 1994, from 2001 to 2006, or for eighteen months in Iraq. They do not account for his claims of being a Ranger School, Sniper School, or Airborne School graduate. They do not account for his claims of having been a Sergeant First Class or an infantryman. They do not account for his claims of receiving the CIB, Purple Heart, Bronze Star, ARCOM with V, or Afghanistan Campaign Medal (ACM). All military awards and decorations are available to the public for purchase, but official receipt of the awards is documented in official military records, most specifically on the DD-214 Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty. Robertson’s DD-214 does not document any of the awards listed in the previous paragraph.

It would actually be more difficult to find something this guy hasn't lied about — and for someone who claims to have just discovered The Joy of Trumping a few months before the insurrection, he sure absorbed Trump's "Delusions of Grandeur Your Way To The Top" technique pretty well. Lying has become praxis among the MAGA faithful, particularly those engaging in acts of extremism. It's almost as if the more lies they tell, the more real their world seems. The world where Thomas Robertson gets a Purple Heart is the same world in which the election really was stolen from Donald Trump and it's the same world where Tom Hanks eats babies and the same world where COVID can be cured with ivermectin and windmills cause cancer and government agents with "Q clearance" send special messages for Trumpists to decode on 8kun.

As much as I am not a fan of long prison sentences, perhaps this will give Robertson a much-needed dose of reality.

