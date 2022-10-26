Former House Speaker Paul Ryan rolled over repeatedly for Donald Trump before quitting politics altogether in 2018. Since then, he's occasionally emerged from the corporate shadows at Fox News to offer objectively incorrect observations. His latest is that Trump won't be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 and he won't support him when that inevitably occurs.

During an interview Tuesday with Fox Business host Stuart Varney, Ryan explained why he thinks Republicans will finally, at long last, depose their mad MAGA king.

Ryan tried to present himself as a longtime foil of Trump, despite applauding like a horny seal when Trump signed his tax scam bill into law. He even defended Trump's decision to risk a government shutdown over funding for his stupid border wall.

He said, "Everybody knows our feelings toward each other. My point is [Republicans] are gonna want to win so badly ... we're gonna want to beat [President Joe] Biden and the Democrats in 2024 that we won't nominate Trump because we want to win."

Not every Republican making blood oaths to Trump's Big Lie are Marjorie Taylor Greene true believers. Many are craven opportunists like Rep. Elise Stefanik, who lick Trump's jackboot for immediate political gain. They believe embracing Trump is how you win, and the shattered remains of Liz Cheney's career supports their point.



But Ryan must've hit his head and thinks it's still 2015. He thinks the party of book burnings and abortion bans will suddenly care about alienating educated suburban voters.

"That new swing voter in American politics is the suburban voter, and it's really clear the suburban voter doesn't like Trump, but they like Republicans," Ryan said. "So I think anybody not named Trump I think is so much more likely to win the White House for us."

Non-Trump Republicans can’t win a primary race against the election deniers and outright fascists. Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, defeated "normal" Republican Karrin Taylor Robson, who was endorsed by incumbent Gov. Doug Ducey and former Vice President Mike Pence. The extremists have consistently beaten mainstream Republicans, and most of the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump were tossed out of office.

Ryan points out that Trump cost Republicans the House, Senate, and White House in just four years. That's less compelling if an extremist-packed slate of Republican candidates win key Senate and gubernatorial races next month and regain both chambers of Congress. If Ryan truly wants to move past Trump, he should hope that Democrats do well in the midterms. Otherwise, his predictions are sub-Kreskin.

Without a shred of evidence, Ryan suggested that Republican voters would magically start acting like Democrats and choose the safest, most suburban-friendly candidate. He said, "They went from Howard Dean to John Kerry in ’04. They went from Bernie [Sanders] to Hillary [Clinton] in ’16. They went from Bernie and Elizabeth Warren to Joe Biden to win in 2020."

John Kerry is the only Democratic presidential nominee to lose the popular vote since 1988. Maybe screaming Dean might've won Ohio and spared us Samuel Alito. Ryan has some nerve talking about 2016 when he urged voters days before the election to choose Trump over Hillary Clinton.

Democrats are expected to moderate themselves, but Republicans like Ryan prop up any rightwing extremist who wins their primary. That doesn't seem fair.

Ryan insists that Republicans have a "great stable" of horse's asses potential non-Trump Republican candidates. He's praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is Trump but with a weaker chin and less charisma. Ryan also likes Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Kari Lake or Marjorie Taylor Greene would beat them all senseless.

Paul Ryan is so reliably wrong about everything it's almost comforting, except for the part where democracy is ending.

