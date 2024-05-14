Hey ladies! Are you looking for a man who loves Donald Trump, tried to overthrow the country one time, wants to ban pornography, and also likes to try to get unhoused people arrested? Yes? Well, boy are you ever in luck, a man exactly like that has his very own dating app.

Johnny McEntee is a former Trump body man (ew), current Project 2025 guy, and the founder of The Right Stuff, a dating app for people who are wrong about everything. On the TikTok account for the app, McEntee likes to share little hot takes that he clearly thinks are very clever but which are … not that.

In one recent video, for which he is being dragged every which way across the internet for, McEntee shared what he thought was a real cute trick to play on poor people.

Behold:

“So I always keep this fake Hollywood money in my car,” he said. “So when a homeless person asks for money, then I give them like a fake $5 bill. So I feel good about myself. They feel good. And then when they go to use it, they get arrested. So I’m actually like helping clean up the community, you know, getting them off the street.”

Hey, anybody remember why the Minneapolis police killed George Floyd? Just checking.

And no, he was not purposely demonstrating, for his dating app users, what a “red flag” sounds like.

Following the backlash, he edited the description to read “Just a joke. Everyone calm down.” And yes, it is clear that he meant it to be funny, but funny in the way that he thought it actually would be a funny thing to do — not funny in the way where he was doing a bit and pretending to be a horrible asshole who is crappy to poor people. This is evident from his various other videos, in which he says many, many gross and stupid things.

“I’m just gonna ask this one more time: Why do we only judge white people for owning slaves, when every culture had them?”

Because it was the only slavery system based on race and, more specifically, based on the premise that an entire race of people were inferior and that there was a Biblical imperative to enslave them.

“I was watching TV yesterday, which I usually don’t do, and I noticed something with the commercials. When did everyone in America become Black and gay?”

Well, people use commercials to sell things, so maybe that’s what sells right now! That being said, I see white people who may or may not be straight in commercials all the time and I mostly just watch Bravo.

“Maybe telling everyone to stop ‘fat-shaming’ wasn’t the best way to stop obesity.”

Right here is where I am going to point out that after every one of these bon mots, this man takes a big bite of something extremely unhealthy-looking. In this particular video, he is eating a large plate of enchiladas. He is still quite thin. Which goes to show you that being thin doesn’t necessarily mean being “healthy.”

But really — imagine loving being mean to people so much that you’ve convinced yourself it’s for their own good!

These are all a bunch of old-ass takes that conservatives have been recycling since the beginning of the internet. I’m sure somewhere in there is a “Well what about WHITE HISTORY MONTH?” but I don’t care to go look for it right now.

That being said, this guy isn’t just some fool on the internet. I mean, he is some fool on the internet, but he is some fool on the internet who will have a significant amount of power if Trump is reelected. He’s involved with Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s plan to turn this nation into a dystopian hellscape, and is particularly excited about the part of the plan where they ban porn — as he discussed in a recent interview with fellow fool-on-the-internet Michael Knowles.

"You bring up the elephant in the room," McEntee told Knowles,"which is a stain on not only society but the entire dating culture as well, which is pornography. Whenever America bans that, which will be happening at some point, everyone will be much better off."

These people, they really do love free speech! The Project 2025 plan, specifically, is to ban pornography entirely and imprison everyone who has anything to do with it. Keep in mind that these are the kind of people who think the statue of David is porn, so it’s gonna get weird.

Later on in the interview he also shared that he believes that the 19th Amendment should be repealed and that women should lose the right to vote — a thing that some of us might also consider a bit of a red flag.

