Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenny, a Pinata Farmer's avatar
Jenny, a Pinata Farmer
6h

OT: I had to put my main girl, and generally crazy dog down. I've been super upset and a general crybaby. I told myself that fate/karma/God/the force would bring me another animal who would need me like my dog did.

My husband insisted on a trip to the store on Sunday. Sundays are awful and generally we don't do it. I questioned him, why Sunday. He didn't want to wait for another day. So we went.

On the way home, I saw a sign at the edge of a curb. It said free gerbils, right next to a shit plastic cage. I thought it was a joke. Nope. There were two gerbils in the tiny filthy cage.

So I have two curb gerbils now. I spent a small fortune getting them into a proper enclosure but they're significantly less stressed and living good now.

Reply
Share
18 replies
Dusty Tomes's avatar
Dusty Tomes
6h

OT: New college got my transcripts from my first attempt at college. They're connecting the classes now to see what I still have to take. I'm a bit nervous, but I'm glad at the same time that I'll be doing something with myself.

Reply
Share
8 replies
483 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture