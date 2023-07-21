The clerk of Shelby Township, Michigan, a gent with the mellifluous name Stan Grot, has been ordered to keep his filthy allegedly election-thieving hands off administering any elections in the township. Grot was among the 16 Republicans charged Tuesday with a bunch of felonies for taking part in the 2020 fake electors scheme to replace legitimate Joe Biden electors with smelly Donald Trump fans who’d scrawled “Actaul Electer MAGA MAGA MAGA” on their foreheads in Sharpie.

Like the other fakers, Grot faces eight felony charges, including counts of forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery, election law forgery, conspiracy to commit election law forgery, and our favorites, counts of “uttering and publishing” and conspiracy to commit uttering and publishing.

Grot was ordered to steer clear of any election-related work in a letter from Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater, who wrote that Grot’s participation in an attempt to give Michigan’s electoral votes to the guy who didn’t actually get the most votes “undermines voter confidence in the integrity of elections.”

"Therefore, in order to ensure public trust and confidence in the integrity and security of elections, I am instructing you to refrain from administering any elections held in Shelby Township while these charges are pending against you," Brater added in his message to Grot.

“You stupid fascist bastard,” Brater did not have to add. The letter specified that Grot is barred from registering voters, obtaining election supplies, and training election inspectors.

Grot downplayed the significance of the order, telling the Detroit News in a phone interview that elections are only a tiny part of his job as clerk, and that anyway, Shelby Township won’t be having any elections until next year, which is like forever away. He said he would comply with Brater’s order, adding, “I'm innocent. I haven't done anything wrong.”

After all, the only thing he did was to sign a fake document claiming that he and the other fake electors had met in the Michigan Capitol to certify that Donald Trump had definitely won the majority of votes in the state, although in reality Joe Biden won and the fakey-fakers had met in the state GOP headquarters in Lansing. Remember the funny video of the security guard refusing to let them into the Capitol, even though they all insisted they were “electors”? It was pretty awesome.

Last year, Grot explained to the Detroit News that the forged document, which the Michigan GOP submitted to the US Congress and the National Archives, wasn’t really anything worth worrying about. "Did I read it? Maybe, I didn't," which isn’t even a good denial if you ask us.

The Associated Press notes that while he can’t run elections (which the AP stubbornly insists is a primary duty for a town clerk), Grot will be able to keep performing his other duties, “such as preparing agendas and recording meetings.” Plus, of course, he can keep introducing himself as “Grot. Stan Grot.”

‘Stang rot?

In conclusion, the entire fake elector scheme is a grotty little conspiracy but thank goodness Michigan Secretary of State Dana Nessel is sending a message that this aggression against democracy will not stand, man.

