Marco Rubio is being a Nazi again some more, after his big day of licking Orbán’s sack in Hungary. Oh boy is Little Marco excited about how the MAGA white supremacists are still treating him like one of the regular white guys!

And speaking of deranged Nazis, this only makes any kind of sense to you if you are so blinded by ignorant hatred that your brain is unable to process how stupid JD Vance’s statement here is, just on its face.

FALSE HERRING!

Kristi Noem and her little fuck-blanket are evil incarnate.

Meanwhile, Noem’s Nazi Barbie Mini-Me at DHS, Tricia McLaughlin, is mysteriously noping out of the administration. Imagine we’ll see her pathologically lying on the Aryan White Lady Wingnut Welfare circuit real soon. [Politico]

And Secretary Shitfaced’s drama is starting to spill out over at the Pentagon again, with the strange, petulant ouster a senior Army spox. [Washington Post]

Last night Stephen Colbert went on the record to respond to the absolute bullshit ass-covering from the cowardly CBS lawyers who forced him to kill his TV interview with James Talarico and then tried to pretend they didn’t after they realized how much they own-goaled their own dicks. “Now, I’m not a lawyer, and I don’t want to tell them how to do their jobs, but since they seem intent on telling me how to do mine, here we go.”

@colbertlateshow The Late Show | Stephen goes on the record about his interview …

This is the CBS lawyers’ pathetic ass-covering, btw:

Would you like to watch Kid Rock and the Felch do sauna workouts together? If not, why not? What if we told you the Felch keeps his jeans on the whole time, including in the sauna, including in the ice plunge? What if we told you Kid Rock starts stripping 14 seconds in? What if we told you Kid Rock flips off the camera (something Bad Bunny did not do, even in Spanish, at the Super Bowl) while he does his little exer-cycle thingie? What if we told you they drink whole milk together in the pool, RFK still wearing jeans? What if we ASSURE you “whole milk” is not a euphemism for anything? What if we also ASSURE you there is no penetrative sex in this video? What if we said this is part of the Make American Healthy Again initiative, which means your tax dollars paid for this?

It was considered illegal and offensive when Michelle Obama gently encouraged kids to eat some vegetables occasionally. Now we have this.

GOP Rep. Andy Barr, who wants to be your next Mitch McConnell, is running his campaign with the slogan that “it’s not a sin to be white.” Whiny little MAGA bitch victims everywhere! [Public Information]

Benny Johnson says AOC wants all the white people to be slaves, in case you’re still not understanding how threatened MAGA feels by her after Munich. [Media Matters]

Megyn Kelly says people protesting ICE are just like Jonestown cultists. Totally, Meggles the Wonder Clown, totally. [Media Matters]

Meanwhile, Meggles the Miserable found somebody who’s too much of a bigot even for her, or at least she’s decided it makes her more money to pretend he is:

WTF is this, she asks? Um, it’s regular normal MAGA bigotry, the kind Meggles spews every day. But sure, infighting is funny, and Randy Fine is a piece of actual shit, so we’ll watch.

Song:

