Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
8m

More deep sea otherworldliness your hed gif: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/psychedelic-jelly

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/befd3a27-539f-422a-ba88-ca9d90b3ccbb?utm_source=share

Reply
Share
3 replies
The Wanderer's avatar
The Wanderer
17m

"False herring?"

Can you still cut down the mightiest tree in the forest with it?

Reply
Share
2 replies
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture