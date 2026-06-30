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Good morning, happy Tuesday, here are some more things for you to read on the internet.

I previewed it yesterday, but I did indeed release a long overdue update of my Pervert Pastor Project at The Moral High Ground, and I also had some things to say about what happened to Pete Buttigieg the other day. Come by, subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

Oh wow, Secretary Shitfaced and the other inbreds KEPT using Signal, even though they weren’t supposed to? [Atlantic]

Every day, new headlines about Ukraine absolutely kicking Russia’s ass. [New York Times]

Snoooooze, President Old Baby thinks the housing bill — maybe the only thing that Republicans could possibly run on at the moment — is a “BIG YAWN,” he thinks the SAVE Act (which will never pass) is much hotter! [Politico]

Related: Oh BOY the MAGA wingnuts are furious with Amy Coney Barrett for refusing to kiss Daddy’s ring and give him the ruling he wanted on mail-in ballots. [Fox News]

Oh boy so mad! [Daily Beast]

Oh boy so mad, Stephen Miller edition! [Daily Beast]

We do not make fun of self-hating Trump gay Ambassador to Belgium Bill White nearly enough. Nobody does. [Daily Beast]

Ooh, Ken Paxton, you off in Iceland for some extramarital fuckyfuck instead of on the campaign trail this week? Interesting. [Daily Mail]

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Megyn Kelly is DISGUSTED with these Ohio Republicans who don’t even think we should be white supremacists toward Haitian immigrants. [Media Matters]

Megyn Kelly is also sounding the alarm that if SCOTUS upholds birthright citizenship today, then we’ve gotta get every last “illegal” outta here FAST, especially the “birthing-age women.” Guess she’s worried they will all spontaneously start birthrighting in response to the ruling, because she’s a white supremacist skin tag. [Media Matters]

Indeed, the remaining cases of the term will start dropping at 10 a.m. [New York Times]

Here is a totally normal interview with Clarence Thomas, who was creeping around Capitol Hill near House leadership offices yesterday for some reason that’s probably highly unethical. Dropping pubes in cokes as he went? Can’t say.

So this is Nazi.

Finally, here’s an important Heather Cox Richardson clip about where we are as a nation on this 250th birthday we’re having.

Starting to feel like a holiday week because it is.

More stories when we make some!

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