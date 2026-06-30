Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
2h

Wee kitten gettin' some belly rubs is nice, but ALSO TOO a nice story about a pair of gorilla moms that you can click on and read: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/broly-gets-pampered

And also also too, your meme chat space: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/c6cb989d-9f53-4670-bbab-40cbc1a81f6d

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ziggywiggy
2h

Ramaswamy thinks he can buy himself a governorship.

He has spent 21.2 million, Dr. Amy Acton has spent 5.5 million.

Dr. Acton leads him in the polling by 3 points.

"COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Both candidates for Ohio governor have raised more than $10 million so far in 2026.

As Gov. Mike DeWine is term-limited, Ohio will have a new governor next year. Republican Vivek Ramaswamy will face Democrat Amy Acton in November. Both campaigns have raised between $10 million and $11 million in the fist half of 2026. See previous coverage of the campaigns in the video player above.

Both campaigns filed reports with the state documenting their donations and expenses through early June. According to the most recent reports, Acton has raised $10.58 million in 2026, and Ramaswamy has raised $10.29 million.

The funding does not include Ramaswamy’s personal donations, which helped him set a state record. Ramaswamy, a billionaire who made his wealth in the pharmaceutical business, contributed $25 million of his own money to the campaign. That was in line with a July 2025 statement he made to Fox News in which he pledged to spend at least $30 million of his own money on the campaign.

Acton, known for her role as Ohio health director in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, has raised just under $16 million in total since announcing her candidacy in early 2025. Her campaign said she had an average donation of $24.

Ramaswamy reported contributions from 206,407 individuals, most of whom were from Ohio. There were four states from which Ramaswamy received more than 10,000 individual donations: Ohio, California, Texas and Florida, in that order. Ohioans made up 16% of all individual contributions for Ramaswamy.

In the same period, Ramaswamy reported spending $21.2 million.

Acton reported contributions from 172,432 individuals, most of whom were from Ohio. She also received more than 10,000 individual donations from California, although far less. Ohioans made up 58% of all individual contributions for Acton.

In the same period, Acton reported spending $5.5 million."

https://www.nbc4i.com/news/your-local-election-hq/where-acton-ramaswamys-reported-donations-came-from-in-ohio-governors-race/

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