Fancy Seeing You At The Capitol, Clarence Thomas! Tabs, Tues., June 30, 2026
Mr. Ethics strikes again.
Good morning, happy Tuesday, here are some more things for you to read on the internet.
I previewed it yesterday, but I did indeed release a long overdue update of my Pervert Pastor Project at The Moral High Ground, and I also had some things to say about what happened to Pete Buttigieg the other day. Come by, subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]
Oh wow, Secretary Shitfaced and the other inbreds KEPT using Signal, even though they weren’t supposed to? [Atlantic]
Every day, new headlines about Ukraine absolutely kicking Russia’s ass. [New York Times]
Snoooooze, President Old Baby thinks the housing bill — maybe the only thing that Republicans could possibly run on at the moment — is a “BIG YAWN,” he thinks the SAVE Act (which will never pass) is much hotter! [Politico]
Related: Oh BOY the MAGA wingnuts are furious with Amy Coney Barrett for refusing to kiss Daddy’s ring and give him the ruling he wanted on mail-in ballots. [Fox News]
Oh boy so mad! [Daily Beast]
Oh boy so mad, Stephen Miller edition! [Daily Beast]
We do not make fun of self-hating Trump gay Ambassador to Belgium Bill White nearly enough. Nobody does. [Daily Beast]
Ooh, Ken Paxton, you off in Iceland for some extramarital fuckyfuck instead of on the campaign trail this week? Interesting. [Daily Mail]
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Megyn Kelly is DISGUSTED with these Ohio Republicans who don’t even think we should be white supremacists toward Haitian immigrants. [Media Matters]
Megyn Kelly is also sounding the alarm that if SCOTUS upholds birthright citizenship today, then we’ve gotta get every last “illegal” outta here FAST, especially the “birthing-age women.” Guess she’s worried they will all spontaneously start birthrighting in response to the ruling, because she’s a white supremacist skin tag. [Media Matters]
Indeed, the remaining cases of the term will start dropping at 10 a.m. [New York Times]
Here is a totally normal interview with Clarence Thomas, who was creeping around Capitol Hill near House leadership offices yesterday for some reason that’s probably highly unethical. Dropping pubes in cokes as he went? Can’t say.
So this is Nazi.
Finally, here’s an important Heather Cox Richardson clip about where we are as a nation on this 250th birthday we’re having.
Starting to feel like a holiday week because it is.
More stories when we make some!
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Wee kitten gettin' some belly rubs is nice, but ALSO TOO a nice story about a pair of gorilla moms that you can click on and read: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/broly-gets-pampered
And also also too, your meme chat space: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/c6cb989d-9f53-4670-bbab-40cbc1a81f6d
Ramaswamy thinks he can buy himself a governorship.
He has spent 21.2 million, Dr. Amy Acton has spent 5.5 million.
Dr. Acton leads him in the polling by 3 points.
"COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Both candidates for Ohio governor have raised more than $10 million so far in 2026.
As Gov. Mike DeWine is term-limited, Ohio will have a new governor next year. Republican Vivek Ramaswamy will face Democrat Amy Acton in November. Both campaigns have raised between $10 million and $11 million in the fist half of 2026. See previous coverage of the campaigns in the video player above.
Both campaigns filed reports with the state documenting their donations and expenses through early June. According to the most recent reports, Acton has raised $10.58 million in 2026, and Ramaswamy has raised $10.29 million.
The funding does not include Ramaswamy’s personal donations, which helped him set a state record. Ramaswamy, a billionaire who made his wealth in the pharmaceutical business, contributed $25 million of his own money to the campaign. That was in line with a July 2025 statement he made to Fox News in which he pledged to spend at least $30 million of his own money on the campaign.
Acton, known for her role as Ohio health director in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, has raised just under $16 million in total since announcing her candidacy in early 2025. Her campaign said she had an average donation of $24.
Ramaswamy reported contributions from 206,407 individuals, most of whom were from Ohio. There were four states from which Ramaswamy received more than 10,000 individual donations: Ohio, California, Texas and Florida, in that order. Ohioans made up 16% of all individual contributions for Ramaswamy.
In the same period, Ramaswamy reported spending $21.2 million.
Acton reported contributions from 172,432 individuals, most of whom were from Ohio. She also received more than 10,000 individual donations from California, although far less. Ohioans made up 58% of all individual contributions for Acton.
In the same period, Acton reported spending $5.5 million."
https://www.nbc4i.com/news/your-local-election-hq/where-acton-ramaswamys-reported-donations-came-from-in-ohio-governors-race/