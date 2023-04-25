Welcome to stupidest Wonkette post in history of world, because it is just a save the date and some celebration cusses, super lazy shit.

District Attorney Fani Willis in Fulton County, Georgia — you know, where Atlanta is — has sent a quick note to the sheriff, Patrick Labat, what just says hey, thank you for all your A+ sheriff-ing in the past, and thank you for keeping them safe at the courthouse. Also HEADS UP, any announcements that come out of her office about indictments in her investigation into how much Donald Trump tried to illegally overthrow the 2020 election in Georgia will be coming between July 11 and September 1 of this year.

We hear the weather is nice in Georgia around then, LOL just kidding, take it from a Southerner, it is GODFUCKINGAWFUL hot and humid and disgusting during those months. So right at the time it will be the very worst kind of hot outside in Atlanta, it will also be getting the worst kind of hot in the kitchen for Donald Trump and all his buddies!

You know, perhaps.

Here's that letter:

She says she's going to need "heightened security and preparedness." She says that "open-source intelligence" says whatever happens there might "provoke a significant public reaction." She says some people could go far outside the First Amendment and get violent. She says it's "incumbent upon us to prepare."

So that's fun!

The charging decisions Willis announces, she explains, will be during the Fulton County Superior Court's fourth term, and those dates we listed are how long that term goes.

So GET THE FUCK READY, Y'ALL, GONNA FUCK SOME MOTHERFUCKERS UP!

OK she did not type that part, Wonkette did.

But let's all pray on it and maybe that's what'll happen.

Now back to our regularly scheduled day of mocking the shit out of Tucker Carlson and everybody who ever loved him.

