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Good morning, here are some things that are happening:

MORAL HIGH GROUND MOMENT: Before we get into Donald Trump’s fascism, I realized I forgot to send y’all yesterday to my latest righteous screed over at The Moral High Ground. In this episode, I lost my shit over an article the Washington Post published bellyaching about “Waaaah, I’m an evangelical. My faith is not a cancer.” (Jennifer Welch had called it a cancer.) I calmly presented the counterpoint: Wanna bet, asshole? Come there and read and subscribe and etc.! [The Moral High Ground]

You guys, Dear Leader finally has Trump TV! Boy, they threw that together fast, after Grandpa’s tantrum at MS NOW, CNN and Politico. Natalie must have been up all night learning how to work a YouTube account. Is this fascism? Yes. Is this going to fail so hard we will never be able to stop laughing? Also yes. [Mediaite]

No really, it is just a YouTube account. [JoeMyGod]

Speaking of Dear Leader, he was craving a fix hard since the press pool abandoned him in solidarity with CNN, which was supposed to be on pool duty yesterday. (They take turns taking the footage that everybody uses.) He had already done an event at the White House with no sound and therefore no platform for his incessant babbling. So when he got to New York to meet with Zohran Mamdani yesterday, he jumped on that mic and camera like JD Vance in the front window of a Haverty’s. Here is a video of Mamdani keeping a straight face for a solid minute while Trump babbles and lies next to him.

Here’s that by-myself nobody-to-scream-at video of Trump at the White House, to laugh at:

Justin Pearson can absolutely win in the newly gerrymandered Tennessee Ninth District, one of the many drawn by Republicans to make sure Democrats and Black folks have no congressional representation in Tennessee. He caught up with TheGrio to talk about how Democrats need to center Black folks and working class voters, instead of treating them like “ornaments.” Pearson is the real deal, also the nominee I am voting for, because that’s my district. [TheGrio]

Funny story! Donald Trump was like SHUT UP CANADA, WE ARE GOING TO BUY FERTILIZER FROM BELARUS BECAUSE YOURS IS STINKY and everybody was like “Belarus? Europe’s last dictator, the one who’s basically Vladimir Putin’s personal assistant? So you’re laundering money to Putin through fertilizer? OK.” But then Belarus was like um, sorry, we do not actually have any fertilizer, therefore we cannot launder your money through fertilizer. Would you like to perhaps cancel your order for beet-based soups with Canada? We have beet-based soups! [The Hill]

How much does everybody hate Donald Trump? Well, his approval rating is down to 32 percent in a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. And in another one? 29. TWENTY-NINE. [The Straits Times / Independent]

Um, well, it sounds like that “Clavicular” character, AKA Braden Peters, has been charged with raping and drugging a minor. Not going to add “-xxing” to it, because fuck that trend and fuck that guy. [Bulwark]

Oh, jokes!

FART LEFT.

Get it?

FART! LEFT!

Oh boy, Trump TV and Fart Left in one day, that is just too much.

New stories when we have some!

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