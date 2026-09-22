Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Connectivity issues, sorry for the delay. Here is your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/parrot-peek-a-boo

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/f37fec58-9fee-4078-b2b0-ce511f0cb2dc?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2hEdited

BTW, don't forget Fat Bear voting starts today at noon EST.

https://explore.org/fat-bear-week

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