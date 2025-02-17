Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador! Is deep sea creatures surfacing bad? Seems bad.

Elon’s Department of Government Efficiency Department That’s Not a Department oops posted classified data from National Reconnaissance Office, the federal agency that designs, builds, and maintains US intelligence satellites, great! And the contents of DEI.gov were briefly accessible, with their SECRET SQUIRREL talking points about the things the evil DEI people are supposedly allegedly up to, which a German researcher found on the Internet archive (“$3.4 million for Malaysian drug-fueled gay sex app,” tell me more!) And the DOGE website itself got hacked and defaced. Big Balls, WTF are you even trying to do? (HuffPost, 404 media, The Independent)

Dear Leader has reportedly proposed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a little extortion scheme where the US gets get 50 percent ownership of Ukraine's rare earth minerals in exchange for military support, because the government runs on bribes now. (Politico)

JD Vance went to the Munich Security Conference and lectured everybody about how they should hug Nazis more. Then the Europeans were like holy shit, WTF are we going to do now that we can’t count on the US to be an ally? (Politico EU)

The Trump administration fired National Nuclear Security Administration workers (on the same day a Russian drone hit the Chernobyl power plant), then tried to hire them back, then realized they couldn’t reach them because when they were terminated their email accounts were also deleted. HAHA, SOB. (NBC)

Oh, and Trump Tweet-truthed “He who saves his Country does not violate any Law.” Settle down, there, Napoleon. (Reuters)

Measles! Measles! Get your measles here! Popping up in Texas and erupting in New Mexico! Just in time for the CDC to announce it will only update measles data once a month. MMR shots work, in spite of what Bobby Brainworms might tell you. (CNN, CDC)

In Atlanta, creepy cameras have appeared, pointed at the houses of activists who have opposed “Cop City,” a new police training facility. Whut? (Guardian)

More about how the South African group AfriForum got in Trump’s ear with conspiracy theories about how white South Africans are the REAL victims of apartheid. Spoiler, it was Tucker Carlson. (Guardian)

Faculty at the Naval Academy are no longer allowed to use materials in the classroom that teach about systemic racism and sexism, or use certain forbidden terms, according to an internal email. What happens if a student asks why all the Black soldiers had their own regiments before 1948, or what the WACs were? Who knows! In typical fascist fashion, the guidance is all vague. And they’re up to similar with any school that accepts federal funds, threatening to take them away if they get up to anything that smells like DEI. How do they plan to enforce that if they eliminate the Department of Ed? Who knows. (Baltimore Banner archive link, Inside Higher Ed, “dear colleague” letter)

You can buy loosies in the Bronx. Loose eggs, that is! (CBS)

Missing “Succession”? Enjoy stories about rich families who want to tear each other’s hair out because a manipulative patriarch pits them against each other? James Murdoch pours the hot tea on the latest in his family-trust litigation saga. (The Atlantic)

Overwhelmed by all of the democracy-murdering things Trump has been up to? Data scientist Christina Pagel has been helpfully placing them all into a Venn diagram. (Christina Pagel Substack)

Worcester, Massachusetts, voted to become a a transgender sanctuary city, joining Sacramento, San Francisco, West Hollywood, and Kansas City, MO. (NBC News)

Oo, archaeologists have discovered a 2,000-year-old Roman basilica under an office building in London (née Londinium)! (BBC)

The New Yorker has a long, touching (hard) read that will make you contemplate faith and redemption and such: “The Nuns Trying to Save the Women on Texas’s Death Row.” (New Yorker archive link)

Scientists have genetically engineered zebrafish and fruit flies to eat methyl mercury and fart out elemental mercury instead. (Science Daily)

