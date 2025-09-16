Y’all, we don’t know what to say, except that it’s coming faster than ever, and stupider than we could have ever imagined. And we were fully prepared for fast and stupid!

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who sounds like she’s saying “I invented Post-Its,” but whose words say “I am a jackbooted fascist doing whatever Stephen Miller tells me to do,” declared that she is going to do a prosecution for whoever at the Office Depot refused to print out fliers for a vigil in honor of a certain person who was recently tragically murdered. Do you think this means the Christian Nazi cake bakers have to make cakes for gay weddings now? Ha ha! Not now Christian fascism works. [Mediaite]

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants a national divorce again. Anything to distract from the MAGA-on-MAGA crime that happened last week, I guess. [JoeMyGod]

JD Vance hosted a podcast yesterday. You know which one. He sounded like Hitler McFaceHair and he lied as rapidly as he breathed.

The Washington Post has fired Karen Attiah — the paper’s only remaining Black full-time columnist — for quoting you-know-who directly and in a way that, we guess, hurts white supremacists’ feelings. This is now illegal, and white supremacists are extremely sensitive. Go read every word she wrote about it. [Karen Attiah Substack]

Donald Trump is playing Grand Theft Boat Murder in the Situation Room again.

The Trump administration’s coterie of white supremacist snowflakes found some more slavery exhibits to be offended by and demand immediately removed. [Washington Post]

Dear Leader has some important complaining to do re: football. Because God, he’s such a ball-knower and an athlete!

Over at my Friday place, I didn’t have much to say about the tragic death of he whose name I am going to try to never type again for the sake of my algorithms — I am not at work right now, have you noticed? — but I had one question: What does the Bible say about that guy? You know, if we’re being honest and aren’t assuming that the white fascist man is always the hero of every story? Check it out, share and subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

Kathy Hochul endorsed Zohran Mamdani and the New York Post is having a rough time with that. [New York Post]

Who wants to watch Elon Musk pouring his heart out to Kanye West about relationships? Everyone? [TikTok]

Have you ever seen a flamenco show? I had not! This weekend I got to see one of the greats, though, Sara Baras, and it was just one of the coolest things I have ever seen. Here, escape from the United States for a minute and go to Spain.

That’s enough for today, keeping tabs light while I am “not here.”

I will see y’all again when I see you!

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?