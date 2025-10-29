Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chemical's avatar
Chemical
27m

I think the mafia genre keeps going because the movies are essentially power fantasies. You do whatever the hell you want, and people still respect you and call you Sir. I kind of like Goodfellas, bucking the trend here, because it's about how this isn't sustainable and it all comes crashing down, eventually leading to prison sentences and a body count.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Cookie Lady's avatar
Cookie Lady
16m

Anyone else old enough to remember the jokes about the government going after the mob because they didn’t like the competition?

Less funny now, innit

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
134 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture