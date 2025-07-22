Oh look, a RACCOON! Photo by Tim Umphreys on Unsplash

Yesterday we were mighty curious if the President of the USA, who was best friends with a pedophile for 15 years and even reportedly drew him some cartoon titties, was aware of and/or engaged in any pedophile activities with said best friend. We were eager to see what kind of documentation the FBI might have, and which the president is so suspiciously hellbent on withholding from the public! But now his government has released some Martin Luther King Jr. files at his decree, over the objection of MLK’s family, and 35 pages of BUT HER EMAILS, and will possibly release some JFK files now, and maybe some files about Grace Coolidge’s naughty pet raccoon, or put Obama in jail, and nobody cares about those pedo-files any more!

Just kidding, everybody cares, and the Archives releasing some MLK Jr. files at Trump’s decree only goes to show that he can get stuff out fast if he wants to, and makes withholding those Epstein Files he promised everybody all the more suspicious. But now comes the part of his political strategizing genius that Steve Bannon likes to call “the firehose of bullshit.” And it must work, Trump got re-elected somehow!

Historians who stayed up all night reviewing all 240,000-ish pages of the MLK files say at first glance there’s nothing new in there. Though thanks for the reminder that MLK Jr.’s family (who objected to the files’ release) has said for decades that they do not believe that James Earl Ray was his killer, and in a 1999 lawsuit, a jury agreed with them that there was a conspiracy perpetrated by one Loyd Jowers and other parties, including government agencies, to murder King and frame James Earl Ray as a patsy. Ray pled guilty and there was never a trial, so could be more yet to find out.

Two of his children put out a statement:

We recognize that the release of documents concerning the assassination of our father, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has long been a subject of interest, captivating public curiosity for decades. As the children of Dr. King and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, his tragic death has been an intensely personal grief – a devastating loss for his wife, children, and the granddaughter he never met – an absence our family has endured for over 57 years. We ask those who engage with the release of these files to do so with empathy, restraint, and respect for our family’s continuing grief.

The release of these files must be viewed within their full historical context. During our father’s lifetime, he was relentlessly targeted by an invasive, predatory, and deeply disturbing disinformation and surveillance campaign orchestrated by J. Edgar Hoover through the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The intent of the government’s COINTELPRO campaign was not only to monitor, but to discredit, dismantle and destroy Dr. King’s reputation and the broader American Civil Rights Movement. These actions were not only invasions of privacy, but intentional assaults on the truth – undermining the dignity and freedoms of private citizens who fought for justice, designed to neutralize those who dared to challenge the status quo.

In 1999, our family filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit in Shelby County, Tennessee. The jury unanimously concluded that our father was the victim of a conspiracy involving Loyd Jowers and unnamed co-conspirators, including government agencies as a part of a wider scheme. The verdict also affirmed that someone other than James Earl Ray was the shooter, and that Mr. Ray was set up to take the blame. Our family views that verdict as an affirmation of our long-held beliefs. As we review these newly released files, we will assess whether they offer additional insights beyond the findings our family has already accepted.

While we support transparency and historical accountability, we object to any attacks on our father’s legacy or attempts to weaponize it to spread falsehoods. We strongly condemn any attempts to misuse these documents in ways intended to undermine our father’s legacy and the significant achievements of the movement. Those who promote the fruit of the FBI’s surveillance will unknowingly align themselves with an ongoing campaign to degrade our father and the Civil Rights Movement.

Instead of repeating the injustices of the past, we encourage the public to continue the work that our father began – building equity, justice, and peace for all. Now more than ever, we must honor his sacrifice by committing ourselves to the realization of his dream – a society rooted in compassion, unity, and equality. Let us move forward together, inspired by our father’s enduring vision of the Beloved Community – a world made possible when we choose to center love in all that we do. By embracing compassion, mutual respect, and justice, we can transform his dream into our shared reality. Please note that the King Family will not be conducting any interviews on this matter at this time.

Yes, J. Edgar Hoover was wildly, utterly obsessed with MLK Jr., to a degree that would put Taylor Swift’s stalkers to shame, after MLK Jr. criticized the FBI for being “completely ineffectual in resolving the continued mayhem and brutality inflicted upon the Negro in the deep South.” Hoover publicly called MLK Jr. the “most notorious liar in the country,” and then after King opposed the Vietnam war in 1967, the FBI went even harder in the paint to target him, creating a COINTELPRO (counterintelligence operation) against him and other civil rights leaders and groups, or as Hoover called them, “Black Nationalist–Hate Groups.”

The FBI bugged MLK Jr.’s hotel rooms, and his phone calls, with the approval of Robert F. Kennedy senior. They allegedly recorded him having an affair, and sent the recording to him along with a letter telling him to kill himself. Hoover and civil rights opponents called him a communist, and blamed him and all Black people for any violence that happened in the course of anyone protesting their own oppression. That “BLM Riots” tune is an old one!

MLK Jr.’s daughter Bernice:

Yes, let’s move on, to Trump trying to pull an Epstein coverup right in front of everybody’s face. We’ve learned that back in mid-March, FBI Director Kash Patel was reportedly “pressured” by Attorney General Pam Bondi to have 1,000 FBI employees on 24-hour shifts searching 100,000 Epstein-related records, flagging any mention of Trump’s name, and putting all the mentions on spreadsheets. Sounds like a lot of mentions! Just a-covering-up away over there with our tax dollars. Hey, isn’t that one of the kind of jobs AI is supposed to be doing?

And though the FBI has been doggedly at this project for four months, guess they still aren’t done, because right after calling for full transparency, House Speaker and viewer of his son’s porn Mike Johnson has ground ALL voting in the House to a halt until September rather than vote on a bi-partisan, non-binding (AKA meaningless) bill that would have called for the release of more Epstein files. Look, you guys, coverups take time!

“My belief is we need the administration to have the space to do what it is doing, and if further congressional action is necessary or appropriate, then we’ll look at that, but I don’t think we’re at that point right now, because we agree with the president,” he lamed, lamely.

And yesterday Karoline Leavitt threw Bondi and Kash Patel et al. under the bus, again. Time for everybody to take turns under the bus! Where’s Dan Bongino? Get under there, lunkhead!

Oh, and, WTF, Trump’s personal lawyer turned Bondi’s number two, fixer Todd Blanche, is going to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell in prison now.

Oh yeah, her, Epstein’s former pimp and Trump’s former neighbor, who he wished well when he found out she was going to prison for kiddie-pimping.

Maxwell would like to get out of prison now, because if everything Epstein was a HOAX, well, what is she doing in prison?

Oh, to be a fly on the wall at that Blanche and Maxwell chitchat! YOU BET he wants to know what she knows. Maxwell was there for a whole lot of Trump and Epstein’s best-friendship, and was publicly photographed with Trump about a dozen times. She knows all about the girlfriends those ageless enigmas shared.

Meanwhile, Blanche has also asked a judge to unseal grand jury transcripts in New York, which we already know Trump is not in, because the two BFFS had a falling-out in 2004, and Epstein was indicted for the second time in New York in 2019, and the two were at their peak horndogging era mostly in the ‘90s. But delay, delay, maybe it will go away! That moved worked for those 34 felony convictions Blanche defended Trump on, after all.

TL;DR, Epstein story not going away but aging like milk, chunkier and smellier! Until next time!

