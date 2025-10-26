Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
theblackdog's avatar
theblackdog
4h

Speaking of, could the Blue Jays please win the World Series so the orange tyrant finally goes over the edge?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
Linoleum von Curmudgeon, Esq.'s avatar
Linoleum von Curmudgeon, Esq.
3h

"Whales can be total Divas!"

Tell me about it.

Yrs,

Captain Ahab

465 Davey Jones Blvd.

Pacific Ocean

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
654 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture