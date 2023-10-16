Federal prosecutors last week dropped another indictment on still-sitting Senator Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine Arslanian Menendez. This superseding indictment charges Boris and Natasha with conspiring to use his Senate office on behalf of Egypt, which is not America.

The Menendezes were indicted last month on more patriotic, “America First” corruption-related crimes, such as allegedly accepting “hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes” in exchange for the senator’s influence. The bribes took the form of literal gold bars, cash stuffed in clothing, home mortgage payments, a “no-show” job for Nadine, and a $60,000 Mercedes to replace the one tragically lost when she killed a pedestrian.

Menendez released a statement Thursday, insisting he is totally loyal to the US, the country where he keeps his wife’s Mercedes and his Scrooge McDuck money bin.

“Piling new charge upon new charge does not make the allegations true. The facts haven’t changed, only a new charge. It is an attempt to wear someone down and I will not succumb to this tactic,” he went on. “I again ask people who know me and my record to give me the chance to present my defense and show my innocence.”

Yeah, this weasel’s not going quietly into any good night. His trial date is set for May, and he’s still refusing to resign, although many of his colleagues would prefer he GTFO.

Once the foreign agent charges dropped, Sen. John Fetterman posted on social media:

Senator Menendez should not be a U.S. Senator. He should have been gone long ago. It is time for every one of my colleagues in the Senate to join me in expelling Senator Menendez. We cannot have an alleged foreign agent in the United States Senate. This is not a close call.

You’d think everyone would immediately side with Fetterman on this point. It’s not as if they’d have to wear a hoodie or anything. However, more than a dozen Democrats still haven’t called for his resignation, and exactly no Republicans have done so. America is seemingly stuck with the alleged foreign agent, who is still allowed to introduce judicial nominees and praise their “unwavering commitment to the rule of law.”

No, seriously, this happened when Menendez introduced Assistant US Attorney Jamal Semper at his hearing for a federal judgeship.

This is bonkers. You normally try to avoid endorsements from accused felons.

Unfortunately for Menendez, felony indictments and light treason aren’t as big a turn on for Democrats as they seemingly are for Republicans. Democratic Rep. Andy Kim from New Jersey announced last month that he was challenging Menendez in next year’s primary, and after the latest indictment came down, he once again called for Menendez’s resignation.

“As a former national security official who swore an oath to defend our Constitution, I cannot stand by as the Senator representing my family and my state has been accused of acting as a foreign agent,” he posted on social media. “Given the severity of these charges, the US Senate should vote on expulsion.”

This is not a self-serving move, considering that recent polls show Kim mopping the floor with the disgraced senator. He’s ahead 40 to 50 points, and he stands to maintain that lead as long as he doesn’t stuff his suits with fat wads of cash.

If Menendez resigns to spend more time with his gold bars, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy should probably go ahead and appoint Kim to serve the rest of his term and beyond. He’s clearly the people’s choice at this point, though we could end up with a California situation where a few prominent Democrats run for the seat. Menendez is deluding himself if he thinks he can survive a primary. New Jersey Democrats have standards. They aren’t MAGA.

[CNN]

Share

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.

Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Want To Donate Just Once?