Huh, if you threaten to kill people, they will do what you want! And the fascists who’ve shoved anybody vaguely sane out of the Republican Party know it. — Vox

I’m sure though that Donald Trump was very upset by the guy who broke into the Colorado state supreme court and held a guard hostage and fired a bunch of times — because the state police don’t think it had anything to do with the Colorado state supreme court throwing Trump off the ballot. (CNN)

I saw some people online mad that the US Navy killed a dozen or so Houthi rebels who were busy shooting at US Navy helicopters after launching missiles at commercial ships in the Red Sea, so. I mean. Don’t really know what to say to that honestly. (AP)

Claudine Gay, president of Harvard, has resigned following some absolutely absurd allegations of plagiarism — and a weaponized House hearing on antisemitism on college campuses. Don Moynihan explains how bad faith Chris Rufo and Elise Stefanik were and are, which you knew, but it’s still nice to have the receipts — the long CVS version of receipts.

Chris Ziegler rape investigation — the FL GOP chair who’s married to the Mom 4 Liberty and they were having big ol’ threeways while she was banning books for gay — now expanded to “video voyeurism” and uck I am not reading that. (FLCGA)

South Africa’s all-female, weapon-free anti-poaching unit, the Black Mambas. CLICK. (BBC)

The Brazilian prisoners who care for cats, and how good it is for people in prison to have animals to love. In Michigan, they train dogs for blind people. In Massachusetts, they care for wildlife. — Gift link New York Times

Okay, but it looks like Ian Ziering is being attacked by tiny children. (TMZ)

Oh my lord, Tom Scocca, this is terrifying! — New York mag. Here’s his Indignity substack, should you like to subscribe. I just did!

This pomegranate tangerine cocktail looks delightful. (Cutco.com, the knife people)

