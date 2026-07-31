Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shocktreatment's avatar
Shocktreatment
4h

I am coming to the conclusion that the rumors are true and the sitting president of the United States may have mental health trouble!

Reply
Share
5 replies
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
4hEdited

It’s bullshit, and even more desperately transparent than his usual lying. I just subjected myself to what had to be a 15,000-word longform with MAGA Haberhack, and got two takeaways:

All this psycho wants is to do whatever he wants with no one able to tell him no, and to leave a mark on the world that he was a “capital-G great man” that no one can take away from him.

He doesn’t care about us. He doesn’t care about peace. He cares about not being seen as a loser.

Boy, is he gonna be surprised.

Reply
Share
14 replies
417 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture