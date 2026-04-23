Wonkette

Wonkette

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Bruce's avatar
Bruce
31m

"The Court’s ruling goes against fundamental First Amendment principles and binding U.S. Supreme Court authority"

Oh ACLU, you sweet summer child, there is no such thing as 'binding Supreme Court authority' any more, only the whims of the white supremacist theorcrat majority of the Court.

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Hamilton & The Crew 👉NO👑S👈's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew 👉NO👑S👈
36m

Christains gotta mark "their" territory. That's all they have.

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