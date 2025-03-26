She’s lump, she’s lump, she’s lump. Tabs gif by Martini Glambassador!

Is it good if Trump Hereby Orders a “massive overhaul” to US elections? (Democracy Docket)

Charlotte Clymer, who’s a veteran, is losing her mind about these unqualified dipshits running our wars. (Clymer)

How Trump is helping Putin steal Ukrainian children, stopping researchers from finding them, and presumably making it much less possible they’ll ever come home. (Human Rights Watch) Also they summarily executed some children. (Reuters)

Several Democratic senators are trying to bipartisanly repeal Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. If you love Wonkette, and love being able to comment on Wonkette, and love me being able to ban Nazis from Wonkette, repealing Section 230 is bad and wrong and wrongbad! (Techdirt splainer / Ron Wyden, who wrote the damn thing, at The Verge)

“Senator, there’s more… as we approached the horse, we heard what sounded like dozens of soldiers sharpening daggers inside. At one point, baklava fell out—and one of the soldiers said, ‘Great. That was the last of the baklava. Now we have to kill a thousand Trojans on an empty stomach.’” Chuck Schumer votes to let in the Trojan horse. (McSweeneys)

I BEEN saying! It’s not left vs. center, it’s fight vs. Chuck Schumer. (Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo)

Everybody loves Rep. Jan Schakowsky, and I don’t know why Kat Abughazaleh decided she’d be the best Chicago-area Dem to primary (she doesn’t yet live in Schakowsky’s district). And yet I’m not mad about it either. And DAMN a lot of people on the internet are furrrrriousssss.

Here’s more on Kat Abu, who’s a reporter covering the extremist Right. I think she’s smart and terrific. (TechCrunch)

We’ve been lying down on the job of writing about the Wisconsin state supreme court race, so um: HERE! (Public Notice)

Our Liz on the big law firms’ horrendous cave to Trump, followed by him mugging them further with an executive order that says not giving pro bono counsel to conservatives is illegal. (Law and Chaos) Most recent EOs, because there are more of them targeting specific firms, and that is very bad!!! (Yahoo)

$500 million shortfall for foodbanks after Joe Biden funded them through fiscal year 2025 and Trump decided no. (Gift link New York Times) WAIT! NO! Disregard! That was last week. It’s now a billion. (Reuters)

The hottest new sin: empathy. (Paul Waldman)

Mmmhmmm, yeah, no shit.

A spokesperson for the West Ada School District later clarified that the problem with the sign wasn’t its welcoming message, but the imagery of hands with different skin tones, which “aligns with themes commonly associated with DEI initiatives.”

Anyway, one sign goes down, thousands go up. (Idaho Statesman)

Who’s coming with me to Mont-Saint-Michel? (Conde Nast Traveller)

Welcome to my Chicago mansion, which I live in and I own! (Trulia)

