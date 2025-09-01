Wonkette

Matthew Hooper
I am, rather obviously, in love with my current job. I love the artistry of making drinks, I love the ability to sell and inform and entertain as the expert behind the bar. Even on nights where I have to do Malort shots with the drunk six-top at the end of the night to drag up to our sales goal, I still love my job. It’s just so goddamn cool.

Russell Jones
"We should do away with the absolutely specious notion that everybody has to earn a living. It is a fact today that one in ten thousand of us can make a technological breakthrough capable of supporting all the rest. The youth of today are absolutely right in recognizing this nonsense of earning a living. We keep inventing jobs because of this false idea that everybody has to be employed at some kind of drudgery because, according to Malthusian-Darwinian theory, he must justify his right to exist. So we have inspectors of inspectors and people making instruments for inspectors to inspect inspectors. The true business of people should be to go back to school and think about whatever it was they were thinking about before someone came along and told them they had to earn a living."

~ R. Buckminster Fuller

