President Joe Biden pardoned all the military people ever convicted of having gay romance, from back when that stupid bigoted ban was in effect.

President Joe Biden will reportedly be visiting Stonewall tomorrow with his good pal Elton John. We say “reportedly” because it’s only shown up officially in the New York Post and Washington Times, and those two joints are never gonna get picked first for the great journalists kickball team. But if it happens that’ll be for the anniversary of the riots that launched the movement for LGBTQ equality.

There was a big LGBTQ Pride event at the White House! We are sure it made all the right people mad, but fuck them in the grundles, as their thoughts, fears, hopes, dreams and feelings are irrelevant.

The first lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, gave a speech, and it was really nice. One might even call it “Be Best,” hahahahaha, the joke is that the last first lady was a fraud and a piece of shit.

Here is the speech. Below the fold, some of the transcript.

And here is some transcript:

[H]ome isn’t always a place. It doesn’t always have an address or a parking spot. It isn’t always four walls with just the right color couch inside. Sometimes, home is the bonds we build through choice and chance — the communities we create together. It’s those people whose love you feel, deep in the marrow of your bones. The ones who will always pick up the phone when days are long and times are hard. The ones who lift up our joys and breathe life into our hopes. The ones who don’t ask us to be strong or brave, who don’t need us to explain who we are, because they already understand. I hope all of you feel that freedom and love on the South Lawn today — because your home is here too. But even as we celebrate, we know that this community is under attack. Many of you know that all too well — and have come here from states that are passing laws targeting LGBTQ Americans. And it feels like we are caught in the push and pull of progress. There are those who see our communities and our families and wish to tear them down. Those who can’t see that the world is so much bigger and more beautiful than they know. But when our homes are threatened, when they strip away our rights and deny our basic humanity, we say: Not on our watch. Pride is a celebration. But it’s also a declaration: That we will not be silenced.

She ticked through many of the accomplishments for the LGBTQ community that Joe Biden has been right there and an integral part of, like the lifting of “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell” and the legalization of marriage equality, plus Joe pardoning all the hot gay military sex.

And she finished:

Joe will never stop fighting for this community. These are big victories — ones that bloom across history. But our triumphs live in the small moments too — moments that would have been unimaginable just a few decades ago: Walking down the street without fear. Co-workers who use your chosen name and pronouns. Kids with two moms or two dads at the playground. Celebrating Pride together on the White House South Lawn! Yes, outside these gates are those who want to send our country backwards. And tomorrow, we will face them with the courage and strength we always have. But, today, we’re here to find joy, to feel at home, to be free. To say loud and clear, that you belong, that you are beautiful, that you are loved. To all the kids here, you can tell your parents that I said to make sure you enjoy the best lawn in America — eat some good food, run through the grass, do cartwheels, have fun! When you leave here, to go back into a place that still needs so much change, take that with you. Let it be a reminder that you don’t face these battles alone. You are never alone. I love you. Your President loves you. Thank you, and happy Pride!

Yep, it very much matters who is in the White House and who is in Congress. Guess we all have to vote in November.

Look, they turned the White House gay and everything. Wingnuts HATE it when they turn the White House gay.

Happy Pride, everybody!

