Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
8h

Powerful creatures, leopards. Even the non face-eating variety. Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/stealth-mode

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/26dd3939-77db-4ae6-8aae-e2687dadb6c9?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
8h

Hey, did I mention that I did my first ever MRI yesterday (for real)? Aced it! At least insofar that I was able to sit calmly and not freak out being in a tube. Weak, overrated orange fidget-fingers probably can’t do better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
544 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture