Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Huh, amazing, looks like Republican senators are going to filibuster the immigration deal they swore to God they wanted, because Donald Trump told them to. (Josh Marshall’s editor’s blog)

And more on that, because again, there is INVASION at the southern border and we are all gonna die, but also it can wait until “whenever” if that’s the taint-licking Trump requires from his beloved Republican servants. (Washington Post)

And an op-ed from Catherine Rampell that says this is just yet another “dog who caught the car” moment for Republicans. [Washington Post]

Surprise, the MAGA internet is getting weird as shit about it. Benny Johnson would like any Republican senator involved in negotiating the immigration bill prosecuted. For what? Beta boys like Benny do not think that far ahead. (Media Matters)

Nikki Haley is having to seek Secret Service protection because of threats from people low enough to respect Donald Trump. (Wall Street Journal)

President Joe Biden on Donald Trump’s demand to DEBATE ME DEBATE ME RIGHT NOW: “Well, I — if I were him, I’d want to debate me too. He’s got nothing else to do.” (White House)

King Charles has cancer. (Wall Street Journal)

Donald Trump is very sad about King Charles’s cancer, and also it looks like there’s ketchup caked on his caps lock and he can’t unstick it: “KING CHARLES HAS CANCER. HE IS A WONDERFUL MAN, WHO I GOT TO KNOW WELL DURING MY PRESIDENCY, AND WE ALL PRAY THAT HE HAS A FAST AND FULL RECOVERY!” (Truth Social)

For our money, the entire story of the Grammys was about Joni Mitchell, at least the part that wasn’t about Tracy Chapman. Spencer Kornhaber writes about what her performance said about … well, lots of things. (The Atlantic)

And if you haven’t heard the At Newport record Mitchell won the Grammy for, check it out. (Joni Mitchell’s website)

Few more below the jump!

Oh great, Girl Scout cookies are now a million dollars (seven, and less in other places), THANKS BIG THIN MINT. (New York Times)

The Super Bowl is coming up, so here’s the latest on Patrick Mahomes’s dad bod. (Sports Illustrated)

The Oscars are also coming, and we haven’t seen all the movies, but we’ve seen Anatomy Of A Fall, and it’s a real good ‘un. (Amazon Prime)

Here’s an oven roasted chicken shawarma that’s supposed to be good as shit. (New York Times)

OK that’s it, go out and greet the day, or stay inside, we’re not the boss of you.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?