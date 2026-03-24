Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Evan has the week off, nobody panic.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune had a pretty tricksy suggestion for Donald Trump to fix the airport mishegas: They agree with Democrats to fund all the non-ICE parts of DHS and then fund ICE anyways via reconciliation. Donald Trump declined to take yes for an answer so he can put more pressure on Republicans to pass the SAVE America From Women Voting And Also Something About Trans. (Punchbowl / Business Insider)

Sounds like Senator John Kennedy is pretty annoyed!

Sure sounds like the La Guardia crash was Secretary Real World’s fault, as the air traffic controller was juggling both ground and air traffic, which is untenable. (Jalopnik) Meanwhile, the Atlantic says American aviation is “near collapse,” so [Leslie Nielsen everything’s fine]. (The Atlantic)

How stupid and counterproductive is the SAVE Etc. Etc. Act even compared to Donald Trump’s usual stupid and counterproductive bullshit? THIS stupid and counterproductive! (Public Notice)

“let’s all watch a French general tell Donny to go fuck himself”? Yeah, I can do that. (Tiedrich)

Let’s all watch a judge tell Pete Hegseth … well you get it. (Our Liz at Law and Chaos)

Awful lot of jailhouse shredding happened after Jeffrey Epstein “killed himself.” The Miami Herald is just wondering why? (Miami Herald)

Oh Corey Lewandowski was demanding payoffs for government contracts? Word? (NBC News)

Can’t wait to see how the Supreme Court decides to invalidate state laws about mail in ballots just kidding yes I can. (Talking Points Memo / Mother Jones / Chris Geidner at Lawdork)

A reporter asked a cop some questions, he answered them, and then they arrested her for Aggravated First Amendment. The Fifth Circuit says that was fine and the DAs’ qualified immunity stands. The Supreme Court declined to hear the case. Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent. (Page 32 at the link)

Here’s how to make Google search stuff like it used to search stuff automatically. (Card Catalog For Life) Related! Please don’t outsource your or your children’s critical thinking skills to the robot! (Psychology Today) Is the robot harming your child? Yes. (Revolving Door Project)

This teenage girl in Virginia invented a water filter for microplastics. Yay this teenage girl in Virginia! (Smithsonian mag)

Bless the people running in ruby red districts — Pennsylvania edition — because fuck you is why. (ActBlue)

Your friend Callyson hipped us to Bookshop.org: the anti-Amazon, a certified B-corp partnering with local bookstores. Here’s our Bookshop affiliate link, when you buy books, we get a taste!

Yes I’m going to be shilling this fundraiser all month. Support the girls’ Detroit public elementary school and buy some pizza (pizza). Little Caesar’s will ship the incredibly convenient pizza kits right to your home! Swear to god it is worth having these in your freezer, I was sad when we finally ate all ours last year. (Pizza Pizza)

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