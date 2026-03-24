Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1d

Eugene is speeding through your morning post. More info on your hed gif here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/eugene-the-speedy

And here’s your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/7c2f1fb9-5552-49fe-90b7-58733e54ed77?utm_source=share

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1d

Seems a small amount of Republicans are realizing they are also fucking their own voters and it will come down to who is more determined to vote. They've already lost that battle and all the rules changes can't fix that.

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